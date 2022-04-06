A 32-year-old man wanted in the murder of Nancy Nieves Naar on St. Croix has been apprehended in California, according to police.
The suspect, Tyler Delroy Smith, was detained Monday and is awaiting extradition to the Virgin Islands to face first-degree murder and assault charges, police spokesman Glen Dratte said in a statement.
Naar was found “beaten beyond recognition” on the roadside in St. John, Christiansted, on June 1, and Dratte said a police investigation determined that Smith followed Naar and “attacked and beat her until she was dead.”
Police verified DNA evidence collected at the scene and obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest, which was signed by V.I. Superior Court Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. on Feb. 18.
The search for Smith “reached Iowa through press releases and the NCIC (National Crime Information Center), where Smith was working and residing under a variation of his name,” according to the statement from V.I. Police. “His employer notified the authorities that he immediately left his job and fled Iowa. He was traced to California where the vehicle he was driving was found abandoned at a train station.”
The Barstow Police Department issued a statement Tuesday with a slightly different account of Smith’s arrest.
According to the statement, the U.S. Marshals Service learned that Smith was possibly in Barstow, and provided information to police in that city at around 4:14 a.m. Monday, including a photograph of Smith, his license plate number, and a description of his vehicle.
All patrol officers and detective units were advised to be on the lookout for Smith and his gold Toyota Corolla with Iowa license plates. Just over 12 hours later, an officer on patrol saw the car and conducted a traffic stop at 4:52 p.m., according to Barstow Police.
Police detained Smith and another man who was also in the vehicle, identified as Bruce Powell, 52, of Barstow, who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, according to the statement.
Police booked Smith at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and he is being held at Barstow Jail on the homicide warrant. Police said Powell was released with a citation.