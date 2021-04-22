National Park Service Deputy Superintendent on St. Croix Gregory Camacho has been charged with fraud and theft from the federal government, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Camacho, 41, was charged Tuesday with acts affecting a personal financial interest; four counts of theft of government money; eight counts of wire fraud; eight counts of making false, fictitious or fraudulent claims; and 15 counts of conversion of government property. Camacho has been employed by the National Park Service since 2007, according to the 14-page grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.
After working as a law enforcement ranger on St. Croix and in Atlanta, Camacho was promoted to Supervisory Law Enforcement Ranger in 2015 and stationed at multiple locations. From Sept. 2018 to March 2019, Camacho was assigned as Acting Deputy Park Superintendent on St. Croix, a position he would be promoted to in June 2019.
As deputy superintendent, “he maintains his law enforcement commission,” according to the indictment. Camacho also served as acting park superintendent on St. Croix from June 2019 to August.
The Park Service maintains government housing units for rent by its employees in Sion Farm, and “House Three,” is a unit that can be classified as either a single-family home or dormitory-style residence — which has a reduced rent — depending on its use, according to the indictment.
From Sept. 2018 to March 2019, Camacho stayed in House Three rent-free because he was in a temporary position and the government paid for his lodging and a per diem.
From June 2019 through August 2020, after his promotion to deputy park superintendent, Camacho continued to occupy House Three as a single-family home, according to the indictment.
Despite being required to pay approximately $2,000 per month in rent, he paid no rent from June 2019 to January 2020, and he only paid reduced rent from February 2020 to June 2020 “after he directed a subordinate to change the housing classification to dormitory style,” according to the indictment. He also paid no rent in July and August 2020.
Each month’s failure to pay constitutes a separate criminal count.
In addition, “it was part of the scheme and artifice to defraud the NPS that Camacho would submit false permanent change of duty station questionnaires and vouchers to the NPS reflecting that various members of his family would be relocating with him,” according to the indictment.
In 2015, Camacho relocated from Atlanta to Marrero, La., “and falsely claimed that his two sons relocated with him.” As a result, Camacho received an additional $2,670 in relocation reimbursements, according to the indictment. He claimed another $2,775 in relocation expenses for his sons in 2017, and an additional $13,387.50 in 2019 when he relocated from Florida to St. Croix “and falsely claimed that his wife, two sons, and two daughters relocated with him.”
Camacho went beyond the housing and relocation scheme, according to the indictment, and also falsely claimed reimbursement for meals and travel-related expenditures on seven occasions in 2018 and 2019, submitting travel vouchers that “overlapped” and resulted in Camacho claiming per diem “for two locations simultaneously.”
In all, “the total loss amount alleged is over $46,000,” according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
If convicted, Camacho is facing a maximum of five years for each count of acts affecting a personal financial interest and making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims; 10 years in prison for conversion and theft of government property; and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for wire fraud, according to the statement.
The case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Interior and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.