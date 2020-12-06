As the founder and CEO of Tempo Networks, the first and only pan-Caribbean media and entertainment company, Frederick Morton Jr. has been committed to sharing the Caribbean with the rest of the world.
Now, after 15 years of leadership, the St. Croix native is getting his due, awarded last month with a prestigious Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Award by the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Washington, D.C.
The awards, which were created in 1994, celebrate the contributions of Caribbean immigrants to the United States.
“I am humbled and honored to have received the CARAH ‘Trailblazer Award,’” Morton said. “When I started Tempo, it was my dream and main objective to create a unifying and quality platform for the Caribbean through media, where the Caribbean islands and countries could be connected through their shared history and experiences. I believe we have done an extraordinary job at doing so.”
Indeed, Morton said Tempo has helped Caribbean people better appreciate their culture and heritage, which, in turn, has helped forge a stronger regional identity.
“We have always — and still do to a certain extent — value everything outside of the region as having more significance,” he said. “Tempo helped to change that, and as a result, enhanced our Caribbean pride, which is absolutely necessary to a successful future.”
Tempo features shows like “Cross Caribbean Countdown,” a regional music video countdown show, as well as new shows like “Caribbean Dream,” which explores the contributions made by Caribbean Americans. Other shows like “The Road Ahead,” probe serious issues impacting the Caribbean, like the impact of the pandemic on tourism or Caribbean reparations.
For Morton, the network is his passion and the culmination of a life full of trailblazing.
Born and raised on St. Croix to Nevisian parents, Morton earned a bachelor of arts and juris doctorate in law from Rutgers University and a masters degree in public administration from Columbia University.
Morton later represented numerous Fortune 500 companies, becoming senior corporate counsel for Johnson & Johnson and later joining Viacom Inc. where he quickly rose to chief litigation counsel. Morton was also MTV Networks’ deputy general counsel of business and legal affairs.
“I came up with the idea [for Tempo] while I was a senior executive at MTV,” Morton said. “So, once the idea was approved in 2005, Tempo became an MTV Network property and I became the general manager. Two years later, I bought Tempo — the company I founded — from MTV in a management buy-out.”
Morton said Tempo has held five major events in the Virgin Islands, including its launch event and subsequent anniversary events.
“I am forever indebted for the love the Virgin Islands has given to me and Tempo throughout the years,” he said. “I can’t wait to return and to possibly launch a festival, post pandemic, that would become the signature annual event for the islands.”
During the recent CARAH Awards gala, White House Champion of Change Chief Ideation Leader and Founding President Claire Nelson called Morton a “visionary” for his efforts.
“This bold move to establish a space for Caribbean peoples and cultures in the world of television entertainment was viewed with high expectations and to our delight despite the challenges you have weathered the storms and emerged as a frontrunner in bringing our stories into view,” she said.
With its flagship 24/7 linear TV station broadcasting throughout the Caribbean and the U.S. on cable to over 5 million viewers, Tempo Networks produces popular Caribbean lifestyle content, featuring travel, tourism, music, cuisine, pop-culture and diaspora life, according to a statement from Tempo.
The network is currently developing its streaming platform, currently available on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, etc. with a slate of original and exclusively curated programming.
“Turning 15 is a fulfillment of God’s promise to me that Tempo will be triumphant in its mission,” Morton said. “Fifteen is a tremendous milestone and I recall many naysayers saying and predicting at the launch of the network that it would not last any longer than two years. So, in a sense, turning 15 is also vindication. It is an indescribable feeling that God is love, answers prayers, always protects his work, and fulfills his promises. Now, that is a feeling.”
For more information on Tempo Networks, visit www.temponetworks.com or @temponetworks.