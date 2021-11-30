ST. CROIX — The Crucian Cultural Group is gearing up to again bring holiday cheer to Christiansted with a series of events this month.
The events include a tree lighting and a lantern parade.
From 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, “Ah Glow In The Park” will fill Christiansted’s Limpricht Park with holiday lights. This year, 13 tree sponsors are aiming to live up to the theme “Light Dem Up: Festival of Trees!” by decorating a tree in preparation for the grand public lighting.
Wanda Vialet, lead coordinator for the festival of trees, said there will be both a virtual viewing and in-person entertainment.
Access to the downtown park will be restricted, but the entertainment-filled show will be streamed live on the Facebook pages of both the Crucian Cultural Group and WTJX, Channel 12.
Vialet said Frederiksted’s Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts brought students together to make “cultural lights” for a Crucian inkberry tree. She thanked Craig Williams and members of the Gentleman of Jones for finding the tree each year, noting that “this year is no different.”
According to Crucian Cultural Group President Vivian Fludd, last year’s tree lighting was livestreamed and had more than 16,500 views on Facebook, with viewers tuning in from across the mainland United States, as well as Puerto Rico, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
“This is our third year, and we are looking forward to coordinating it even better and putting smiles on people’s faces, especially during the holidays,” she said. “We really want to reach even more viewers and grow every year.”
On Friday, the group will also debut “Look in Deh Window” at Hamilton House on King Street and at Top Hat Gallery on Company Street. Local artists have been tapped to create a cultural display in windows at each location.
And for the first time, there will be Christmas lights on the ruins on the western side of the Christiansted Bypass in Contentment.
“This is a prime spot to welcome everyone into Christiansted town with an awesome display,” Fludd said.
Those lights will be turned on Sunday and stay on through Jan. 9.
A mobile lantern parade is also in the works. As a no-contact alternative to a lantern street parade, motorists will be able to take part in “Dem Lanterns Moving Again.”
“We want everyone to register their vehicles and come out with us on Dec. 17. We had great entries last year and we expect bigger things this years,” Fludd said.
To register for the motorcade contact Suzie Bough at 340-626-0837. For more information on the other events, contact Fludd at 340-643-5356, Vialet at 340-626-6477.