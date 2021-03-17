Two men are in Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility after being pulled over by police Monday afternoon in Mon Bijou, St. Croix.
Officers arrested 20-year-old D’Andre Friday of Mon Bijou and 23-year-old Rahmeak Jackson of Hermon Hill, charging the men with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.Detectives pulled over a car operated by Friday, in which Jackson was the passenger, Derima said.
“During the course of the traffic stop, detectives recovered a loaded firearm resulting in the arrest of Friday and Jackson,” Derima said.
Police did not say why they stopped the vehicle.
Bail for each man was set at $50,000. Unable post bail, they were turned over to the Corrections Bureau.
“Our officers are working diligently to take guns off the streets,” said St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe in congratulating the officers for making the arrests. “We continue to ask for the community’s support by telling us what you know.”
Anyone with information that can help police solve crimes can call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.