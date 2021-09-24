The V.I. Police Department’s Operations and Administrative Services building in Mars Hill, Frederiksted, is being shut down due to the presence of mold, the department said Thursday in a news release.
The building will be closed for a thorough cleaning and remediation, the department said.
All non-essential personnel have been ordered to work from home and other personnel will be operating out of the department’s mobile command unit parked in the western lot at the Mars Hill location, the department said.
Services provided by the department such as records, firearms, permits and police pavilion rental will be closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Anyone who needs to file a police report in Frederiksted may do so at the department’s Frederiksted Bike Unit Substation at No. 1 Strand Street, between Kentucky Fried Chicken and the UCA Building, the department news release said.