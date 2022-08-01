V.I. Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a police officer who had stopped to investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

The hit-and-run occurred at around 11:19 p.m. on Queen Mary Highway, Route 70, in the area of St. Croix Educational Compex, according to police.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.