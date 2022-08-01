V.I. Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a police officer who had stopped to investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
The hit-and-run occurred at around 11:19 p.m. on Queen Mary Highway, Route 70, in the area of St. Croix Educational Compex, according to police.
When Traffic Investigation Bureau officers arrived at the scene, they found that two other officers had stopped their marked police unit at a stop in the road with blue lights flashing, “in an attempt to slow down the traffic and make the scene safe to begin the investigation of the crash,” according to information from Police Sgt. Arthur Joseph.
“Nonetheless, during the course of the officer directing motorists to slow down as they approached the collision area, he observed a red pick-up truck heading eastbound toward him at a high rate of speed,” according to police.
The officer tried to signal the driver, frantically waving before attempting to move out of the way when he realized the driver wasn’t going to stop, according to police.
“The driver however, not having control of his vehicle struck the officer with same,” according to Joseph. “The officer, after impact, was thrown into the air and landed approximately 85 feet from the area of impact, eastward into the bushes on the northern shoulder of the eastbound lane.”
Dr. Beth Joseph, the Emergency Room physician at Luis Hospital, told police that the officer sustained a broken left leg and “is complaining of pain to the body,” according to police.
The case is under investigation and police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 911, the V.I. Police Department tip line at 340-778-4850, 340 712-6092, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.