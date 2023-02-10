V.I. Police are searching for 52-year-old Stephen Hilla, who has been reported missing on St. Croix.
Hilla was last seen on Thursday, May 5 or Friday, May 6 at plot #4A Estate Montpellier, according to a missing person poster issued by police.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
V.I. Police are searching for 52-year-old Stephen Hilla, who has been reported missing on St. Croix.
Hilla was last seen on Thursday, May 5 or Friday, May 6 at plot #4A Estate Montpellier, according to a missing person poster issued by police.
Police said they do not know what clothing he was wearing at the time, but said Hilla is a Caucasian man standing six-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Born in New Jersey, Hilla frequents the areas of Montpellier and Mont Pleasant (East), according to police.
In response to questions from The Daily News, St. Croix Chief of Detectives Naomi Joseph said Thursday that police did identify a body found on St. Croix in June, and the deceased was not Hilla. Police found no evidence of foul play in the June death, and no autopsy was performed.
Hilla has an extensive criminal history across several states, and he was cited in 2017, for public intoxication at the Christiansted National Historic Site, which was later dismissed.
Joseph said V.I. Police have an active warrant for Hilla’s arrest on charges including cyberstalking and financial crimes, and he is wanted on the mainland for other charges.
Joseph said an associate of Hilla’s made a “police assistance report” about Hilla at one point, and a family member called police recently and filed a missing person report after being unable to contact Hilla.
Anyone with information about Hilla’s whereabouts is urged to call Officer Jerome Ashe at 340-773-2530, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.