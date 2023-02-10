V.I. Police are searching for 52-year-old Stephen Hilla, who has been reported missing on St. Croix.

Hilla was last seen on Thursday, May 5 or Friday, May 6 at plot #4A Estate Montpellier, according to a missing person poster issued by police.

