ST. CROIX — The setting sun on Friday danced against the water’s surface as St. Croix Classes of the 80s Inc. representatives lifted the black covering off the new “I love STX” sign.
The sign, positioned just shy of the water’s edge at Frederiksted Beach, was unveiled in the early evening to scores of residents and public officials in attendance including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
St. Croix Classes of the 80s Inc., a nonprofit founded in 2008, comprises alumni who graduated during the 80s and is known for its hallmark events like “No Money for Carnival Party” and the “Christmas Throwback Affair.” In line with its mission to “create educational, cultural, economic, and social outlets for members of its generation,” the organization had the idea to bring various agencies together to see it to fruition.
“During the pandemic while we were on lockdown and not able to throw our annual events, we used the time to implement the design, construction, and funding for this long-awaited project,” the organization’s President Lydia Rivera said in her opening remarks.
Since conception, the sign has taken three years to complete and was created “uniquely for St. Croix” to become a “signature component of the Frederiksted landscape,” Rivera said.
The design for the sign was contributed by artist Lucien Downes, who incorporated the territory’s official madras pattern within the heart of the phrase.
Bryan said the project was “exciting” as Frederiksted was “really coming together in terms of community because when you look across here you have the playground that the community just pulled together. We got the sign here. We just finished the bathrooms, that’s just about done.”
Roach also shared remarks at the unveiling, the sign prompting him to recall a phrase he said he often tells himself.
“Love, to me is not a noun, it is an action. Love is a verb,” Roach said. “So when you love someone, build them up and take care of them, you provide for them. And if you love this island, take care of it. Try to improve it and lift it up, even in your prayers.”
Organizers hope that the sign will be the go-to background for photos taken by locals and visitors alike, and that much was on Roach’s mind, who added “so to see people work together like this to produce this symbol, that I believe will be well photographed, I really commend the coming together to produce it.”