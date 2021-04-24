St. Croix real estate market is booming despite COVID

For the first time in 15 years, St. Croix is having a real estate moment as sales and prices soar, according to longtime Realtors.
A St. Croix Realtor since 1985, Lorine Williams thought she had been through some big market swings, from the closure of the HOVENSA refinery in 2012 to the devastation of two Category 5 hurricanes within two weeks in 2017. But even she is “shocked,” she said, by what’s happening today.
“After the CDC announced the COVID pandemic last March and the territory shut down, we all left our offices not knowing what was going to happen next,” Williams told The Daily News.
Four quiet months later, “the market just perked up, and it’s been incredibly robust in all areas of the island, at all price points, ever since,” she said.
In February, a Coldwell Banker newsletter reported that homes on St Croix across all market sectors were selling for 22% more than the year before. By March, that number increased to 31%. And where it had taken on average 247 days for a home to sell the year before, properties were now averaging 170 days on the market.
Land sales for properties have also increased, according to Coldwell Banker data. Even commercial property is moving.
Like stocks, the real estate market is affected by many factors on an almost daily basis, not the least of which is consumer psychology, the experts say.
Williams believes the COVID lockdown gave people a chance to evaluate their work-life balance. They discovered they could be as productive working at home while juggling children and chores as they could at the office, and employers are realizing it, too, she said.
She has had buyers with jobs in Manhattan move to St. Croix and bring their work with them.
“If there is a silver lining to this pandemic, that might be it,” Williams said.
Realtor Kim Lucas agrees, and also reported an uptick in the number of people with the twin goal of buying a home on the island and starting a business in partnership with the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority.
“We have good connectivity, beautiful weather, we’re protected by U.S. law and there are no federal taxes for businesses,” Lucas said. “People flocking out of California and New York because of the taxes there. Our property taxes in a year are less than they pay in a month.”
Lucas also sees more cash buyers, even for properties at the high end. One client, a Harvard professor, worked with listing agents to find what he was looking for.
“It was his first time on the island. He said, ‘I want this one’ and paid $900,000 in cash,” she said.
Although she sells properties across the island, Realtor Diane Burns focuses on the west and north sides. She, too, sees a booming market with one exception: condominiums.
“I think it’s because the lending institutions have changed their rules and regulations,” Burns said. “Only a handful of condo complexes allow you to have animals or mortgages, so your pickings are slim if you are not paying cash.”
Condominiums become unmortgageable when they have more people renting them out than living in them, she explained. In this case, they are considered to be hotel-managed and carry their own insurance; unacceptable to mortgage lenders.
Harbour Beach, Sunset Beach and “Condo Row” properties such as Sugar Beach, Mill Harbour and Colony Cove are among those that have gone the way of short- and long-term rentals and Airbnbs, according to Burns.
A few buyers have come to her as “1031 exchangers;” people who sell an income property and use the proceeds to “swap” it for another of the same type, so their capital gains can be deferred, she said. But most of her clients are local buyers, from millennials to retirees.
“Some are pulling money out of the stock market, which has been really good. Many are stateside and rent the property out for a year or two while they finish out their occupations,” she said.
Burns is also a builder with a company, Bsquared, LLC, that thrives on word of mouth referrals.
“I think building is booming,” she said. “I only do four or five projects at a time, but you can be as busy as you want.”
While new custom home builds can be seen going up all over St. Croix, Williams doesn’t see much happening in the $300,000 and under price range, which concerns her.
“The lack of housing stock bothers me as a professional Realtor,” she said. “Other than subsidized housing, there is no new affordable building going on in the private sector. Unlike the mainland where big name developers build subdivisions for first-time buyers, you can hardly find a shack for $250,000 on St Croix.”
Many of Williams’ potential clients qualify for a mortgage, but the shortage of inventory all over the island, especially in this price range, is discouraging. The high cost of flood and home owners’ insurance can knock some buyers out of the game, Williams said.
Another veteran St. Croix Realtor, Emelyn Morris-Sayre, is seeing the same thing. Last year, the island had 312 single-family homes on the market, she said. This year, there are about 184.
“But what’s really scary is that out of those 184, only 66 are under $500,000,” Morris-Sayre said. “And only 23 of those are under $200,000.”
Houses that come on the market in the $300,000 to $350,000 range have multiple offers in the blink of an eye, she said.
“I showed a property this morning priced in the $650,000 range that’s been on the market for six days and already has three offers,” the realtor said.
For Morris-Sayre, 2021 has been one of the more difficult years in her 24 years of experience, and she is watching to see what happens over the next six months.
While there is no crystal ball, she anticipates there will be a change in the rental market as contract workers leave and rents fall because locals can’t afford them.
“Hopefully,” she said, “some of the rentals will go on the market for sale at that point.”