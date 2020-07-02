Dry grass and bush dominate the landscape around the radio telescope on the East End of St. Croix. The 240-ton, 25-meter dish is one of 10 telescopes stretching from St. Croix to Mauna Kea, in Hawaii, that make up the Very Long Baseline Array. After hurricanes Irma and Maria, the telescope underwent $2 million in repairs to make it operational again. Signals captured at each of the telescopes are combined to create a single huge telescope that has been used to study black holes, asteroids and measure precise distances to objects outside the solar system. By observing quasars, the telescopes have even been able to track the movement of the Earth’s crust, according to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.