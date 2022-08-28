St. Croix recorded its second double homicide in four days, and it comes just over a month since a triple homicide rocked the island.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said Sunday night that one man was killed at 10:32 p.m. at Louis E. Brown Villas housing community in Estate Paradise, and another gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to Luis Hospital but died of his injuries.
As of Daily News press time this morning, investigators were still on the scene, and the names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of their next of kin.
“Upon officers arrival one gunshot victim was transported to Luis Hospital by ambulance,” Dratte said. “A second victim was discovered on the scene and confirmed dead” near Building No. 19.
The last killings occurred Wednesday, when two men were gunned down in the same housing community just 10 hours apart. Jorge Luis Saldana, 24, was gunned down around 9:40 a.m. while he was at work cutting grass in the Estate Bethlehem housing community, known commonly as Harvey project. Police said his assailant walked up to him and shot him at close range. At 7:45 that night, Jose Berrios, 47, was killed ambush-style after leaving a family member’s home, police said at the time. Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Sunday night’s killings are the eighth and ninth on the island since June.