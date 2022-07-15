ST. CROIX — Guests to the territory hang on to every recommendation, tourists flock to the artfully curated events, and visitors seek the unique touches he has thoughtfully placed on each of his company’s vacation offerings.
He, is Jimmy Black, founder of The St. Croix Life, an agency focused on travel packages fashioned for the trendy, stateside vacationer looking to get away from it all and enjoy a taste of what paradise has to offer.
The company’s travel packages include spring break trips, the Summer Fete 2k22, the Kalaloo Circuit, and currently underway, the first Smoke-ation, an event Black specifically planned for the cigar aficionado.
The newest vacation offering began with 20 guests arriving to St. Croix earlier this week, followed by a weeklong procession of events like a white linen beach party at Hotel on the Cay, an adventurous off-road Jeep tour with Tan Tan Tours, a tasting party where Cruzan rum is paired with cigars, a lavish boat party, a lounge night at Serenity’s Nest, and more.
Having spent half his life in southern California, when Black returned home to the Virgin Islands he “remembered all these spring breakers who would go to Mexico” and his curiosity grew as to how he could attract those same vacationers to the shores of St. Croix, where a passport isn’t needed, and requires substantially less flight time for those on the east coast.
Black said his big attraction to his travel packages is the Kalaloo Circuit, which is part of every package he puts together.
“What I do is, on one of the nights I coordinate with about seven local restaurants to have prepared a sample dish of what they are known for. It’s basically a restaurant crawl but you don’t have to drive, my driver takes you to the best conch, or the best oxtail,” he said. “With this package, at night there’s a designated area where we smoke cigars and conversate, but all my tours have a Kalaloo Circuit.”
The Smoke-ation isn’t meant to draw visitors who smoke, but intended for those who smoke cigars — a distinguishable difference, according to Black.
“The average cigarette smoker is all about instant gratification, and there’s a lot of associated health issues. Cigars are like wine,” Black, an accountant by trade, said. This is why they are associated with people “who have higher incomes,” why they are “collected by connoisseurs,” and why they are liked for “the relaxed atmosphere” that they’re accustomed to being enjoyed in.
Traditionally those who smoke cigars look for “good construction made from one leaf” and “taste,” but recalling a memory, Black said he had a conversation with a millionaire who smoked the cheapest cigars that lack both good construction and taste.
When Black asked him why smoke the cheapest ones when the wealthy man could easily afford to smoke the rarest ones, “He told me ‘because kid, you know, it’s about what you like. It’s like wine. I like Pinot Noir, but you may like something else.’”
But it’s not taste that’s a draw for smokers so much as it is that cigars are a social activity in which conversations abound.
Black said Thursday there “are so many” good conversations he’s enjoyed while engaged in the activity, and the most recent was on Wednesday during the meet and greet with the Smoke-ationers, as he referred to his guests.
“We were all at the boardwalk having a random conversation — a few guys are here, a couple guys over there — and I got to just talk about all the fun stuff that I enjoy on St. Croix. Pretty soon we’re talking about all the businesses, and herbs, and local fruits with health benefits,” Black said. “Well all of a sudden a gentleman stood up and said that he just beat cancer. And he hadn’t used just western medicine, but had a western medicine doctor with an herbalist coach, and shared how he was able to fight cancer with herbal medicine. That was moving last night — what he did. He had to fight [cancer] three times in the last four years.”
It is these impactful moments of connection that attribute to Black’s affinity to the activity. And it’s not just impactful moments he’s made through smoking cigars, but networking opportunities.
“I’ve made more connections in a cigar lounge than I ever did on the golf course,” said Black, who is also known to hit the links with friends.