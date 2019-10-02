The commemoration of the Fireburn labor revolt included tributes to residents who died recently — including former V.I. Fire Service employee Alphonso Brewster and St. Croix native Ann Esther Hendricks — with an ancestral altar. The display also featured literature about the leaders of the 1878 rebellion, one of the seminal events in the territory’s history.
Residents on St. Croix made their way to the Ras Blaze Redemption Center in Frederiksted for a night of dancing, singinging, and history in remembrance of the October 1st 1878 Contract Day Fire Burn.
ST. CROIX — Dozens of St. Croix residents gathered in Frederiksted on Tuesday to pay homage to the leaders of a historic labor revolt that took place on the island, then a Danish possession, on Oct. 1, 1878.
Queen Mary Thomas, Queen Axeline “Agnes” Salomon, Queen Matilda McBean and Queen Susanna Abramson were the most notable leaders of the uprising, which became famously known as the Fireburn as three-fourths of the island’s sugarcane fields were torched during the revolt. The women were referred to as queens because of their status in the community.
