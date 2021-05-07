Residents around Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix are suffering through another round of noxious fumes that began Wednesday evening, and the Environmental Protection Agency said federal officials are bringing in additional equipment and personnel to investigate.
“EPA takes very seriously the reports from today and in recent weeks of children, families, and individuals becoming sickened by emissions around the Limetree Bay facility,” according to a statement issued Thursday by EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez.
The odor grew so thick by Thursday morning that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and three schools were forced to close, and area residents reported difficulty breathing and burning eyes.
The company issued a brief statement saying the “light” odors were caused by maintenance work, and the smell may continue.
“Limetree Bay has become aware of an odor affecting areas west of the facility. We are conducting maintenance activity at the Coker unit, which has resulted in light hydrocarbon odors,” according to a statement released by Limetree spokeswoman Erica Parsons. “We will continue to monitor the situation, but there is the potential for additional odors while maintenance continues. We apologize for any impact this may have caused the community.”
The statement came one day after Limetree announced that it will reinstate an ambient air monitoring program, following a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notice of violation of the Clean Air Act.
“Limetree Bay has voluntarily agreed to reactivate the five area monitors that were put in place prior to our ownership of the refinery to detect sulfur dioxide in ambient air,” Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. “While Limetree Bay is not required to perform this air monitoring under our existing permits, we are committed to being a responsible part of the St. Croix community and believe this investment will help build trust in our operations.”
EPA Acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan responded Wednesday that “EPA is encouraged by Limetree Bay’s decision to re-establish the sulfur dioxide monitoring stations around its facility,” and “will stay in close contact with the company as it works to activate the monitors.”
Hours later, residents said they could smell a toxic, gas odor that grew stronger overnight, the latest in a string of such flares or gas exceedances that have caused concern for the community since the refinery restarted operations in February.
The refinery shut down — under its former owner HOVENSA — in 2012 after a series of oil spills and air pollution releases prompted the EPA to issue a $5.4 million fine and order new pollution controls.
Parsons did not respond to questions about the smell from The Daily News on Wednesday, and did not respond to subsequent questions Thursday about whether the odor posed a public health risk.
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham confirmed Thursday that students were dismissed early from three St. Croix schools, “due to a gaseous odor affecting the air quality on the campuses.”
Students were sent home early from Eulalie R. Rivera K-8, Arthur A. Richards K-8 and the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center, and “students engaged in in-person learning at the schools reverted to virtual learning for the remainder of the day,” according to Graham, who added that “the matter is under investigation by the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.”
DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., and Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter did not respond to questions from The Daily News Thursday. Residents said the St. Croix BMV was closed due to the odor Thursday. The BMV Facebook page and website gave no indication of the closure, and BMV Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh did not respond to questions about if the St. Croix branch was closed, or when it would reopen.
The EPA did respond to questions from The Daily News and said federal officials are working with the territorial government to ensure “that the facility operates in compliance with the law without jeopardizing people’s health and the environment,” according to the statement from Rodriguez. “If EPA makes a determination that the facility’s operations present an imminent risk to people’s health, consistent with its legal authorities, it will take appropriate action to safeguard public safety.”
The EPA has already been investigating complaints of fumes from the refinery, but the latest situation has triggered additional resources.
“To provide more immediate monitoring and to provide more information, EPA will be bringing monitoring equipment to St. Croix in the coming days, along with personnel to operate the monitors,” according to Rodriguez. “In fact, a team of EPA experts arrived on April 30 and was joined by members of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources to gather information about the recent incidents and to conduct a preliminary assessment of the situation. These experts are interacting with community members, answering people’s questions, and gathering information as part of EPA’s ongoing activities.”
The EPA said officials will provide additional information to the public, and a website has been created specifically for information related to the investigation into Clean Air Act violations at Limetree Bay: epa.gov/vi/limetree-bay-terminals-and-limetree- bay-refining-llc.
The EPA community contact is Zeno Bain at 571-289-9450 or Bain.Zeno@epa.gov.
More information about how to report refinery incidents is also available via the St. Croix Environmental Association at: stxenvironmental.org/report-incident/.