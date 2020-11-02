The V.I. Department of Public Works has issued a road work alert for St. Croix.
Beginning today, work will proceed through Nov. 6 on a stretch of Melvin Evans Highway extending between William’s Delight and West Airport Road. Work will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
As work continues, the eastbound lane will be closed to traffic and motorists will be rerouted the the William’s Delight neighborhood. This will allow the contractor to complete milling of the roadway.
The estimated cost for the project is $2,393.517.