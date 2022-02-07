ST. CROIX — The great poet Maya Angelou said “They may not remember what you said. They may not remember what you did. But they will never forget how you made them feel.”
By all accounts, Unise Tranberg lived her life with these words on her heart as she touched the lives of thousands of people in a special way. She departed this life Jan. 22 and having made people feel appreciated.
According to her daughter Regina Petersen, Tranberg was born and raised in New York and lived a great life doing all the things she loved there. Most notable, she was the first black and first female clerk at the Statler Hilton Hotel in New York.
In 1965 she visited St. Croix, where her grandfather was from and fell in love with the island. She decided to make the island her home two years later and landed a job with the Department of Commerce where she promoted the uniqueness of St. Croix to people around the globe.
She later moved on to being the first female supervisor at Martin Marietta Aluminum plant on the island’s south shore and worked in that capacity for 10 years. Petersen remembers conversations with her mother where she talked about her life inside and outside the plant.
“Mommy really made an impact because she was so independent. She gained the respect from her male colleagues and subordinates because she was determined, she worked hard and she treated people well,” she said.
According to her son Lorenzo Hyman, when she retired from the aluminum plant, Tranberg put efforts into her self-described love affair with St. Croix and particularly Frederiksted. “She loved everything about Frederiksted and launched the Frederiksted Economic Development Association with some other amazing women because they wanted to see more for the town and they wanted to be the ones to bring about the change,” he said.
Trough the association, Tranberg helped drive the “West is Best,” “A Warm Crucian Welcome” and “Gem of the Caribbean” campaigns and launched five businesses — a boutique, a dance outlet store, real estate and a lounge — all in Frederiksted. Perhaps the most successful and longest running was Pier 69 Bar and Restaurant, which she opened in 1993 and was a well-known attraction in Frederiksted until 2011.
“Everyone who was anyone came to Pier 69 and had a great time,” Petersen said. “Mommy was naturally a people person and loved making people feel good. Pier 69 was more than just a business and her customers were more than that. It was like a second home for many and they were all not only friends, but family.”
Pier 69 gave a number of local bands and musicians a start and Tranberg supported them all, according to Petersen who said the restaurant always had great entertainment including their popular jazz events. The house band was Midnite Band, which would go on to international stardom.
Hyman said Tranberg loved hosting and making people feel special through her food and hospitality, so much so that she instituted Family Night at the restaurant and provided a free weekly buffet for anyone who wanted to come. It became a tradition that everyone loved and when the restaurant closed, she moved the buffet to her house on Sundays and people kept coming.
Bridget Dawson, Tranberg’s friend for over 30 years and a founding member of Frederiksted Economic Development Association, said the morning after Tranberg’s passing she went over to the home and found that she had already seasoned all the meats and prepped all the food she was going to cook for that week’s buffet.
“I was broken because she was gone, yet inspired because I knew that even in her death she would keep bringing people together,” she said. “Unise was always working toward the greater good of our community and spreading cheer everywhere she went. She was humble, never wanting anyone to make a big fuss about her, but she treated people with genuine love no matter who they were or where they came from. In that moment when you were in her presence you would feel like the most loved and most important person ever.”
Dawson said Tranberg was instrumental in bringing several events to Frederiksted, including Wednesdays on the Waterfront, Harbor Nights, Sunset Jazz and Blues Festival. She created promotional campaigns for the island, summer employment programs, teen mentoring, senior citizen holiday events and community feeding projects.
“It really didn’t matter how much money we had or did not have at the time, Unise was planning something for the community and it was always a huge success because it came from her heart and the community she loved, certainly loved her back,” Dawson said.
Love was a common theme in those who spoke of Tranberg. Petersen and Hyman both admitted that while they were the only two children that Tranberg birthed, they have dozens of siblings that she adopted out of love and concern.
“Growing up she always embraced all of our friends as her own, but the real kicker was when we were off at college,” Petersen said. “I would come home from college and meet people calling my mother “ma” or “mommy” in the restaurant and I was confused, but then I realized that they were all young people who she took under her wing to offer guidance, to teach life lessons or just to show them a different degree of love.”
A friend for more than 55 years, Claire Roker was there standing shoulder to shoulder for most if not all of Tranberg’s projects on St. Croix.
“Unise was a great friend, she was a great mother, she was a great member of our community, and I really don’t know how any of us will be going on without her and her shenanigans,” Roker said. “She was always up to something, and it was always sure to be something interesting to benefit people. So many of our good times were because of Unise and we are going to miss her.”
Roker said she spent the day Tranberg died with her and had a great time talking and laughing as usual. “She has brought so much joy to so many people over the years. She would best be described as a caring and compassionate friend — yes, that she was indeed.” Roker said. “Our community is a better place because of her and we can’t ever forget that.”
Petersen said there will be no funeral or memorial or anything sad for Tranberg, who has since been cremated. Her family and friends, however, are planning a celebration of her life on April 12, what would have been her upcoming 77th birthday.
“So many people have been asking how they can help, how can they contribute to make it truly something that she deserved,” Petersen said. “I’m glad we have enough time to really remember mommy and celebrate her in the way she lived — with class, high energy and lots of love.”