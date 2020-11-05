After nearly 50 years on St. Croix and serving as the driving force in strengthening and nurturing ties between Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands communities, Vera Falu is heading back home.
Home is Puerto Rico, where Falu, who turns 70 next month, will continue to enjoy her retirement.
Known for her affable nature and fashion style, Falu moved to St. Croix from Puerto Rico in 1973. The story of how it all happened is in synch with how she lived life: spontaneously and with confidence.
Falu said she was a young wife and mother working at the Health Center in Humacao, Puerto Rico, when she dropped everything and moved to St. Croix.
“St. Croix was the place people would travel to if they wanted to buy nice perfume, chocolate and liquor in those days, so when my father asked me to go with him to buy some perfume for my mother in St. Croix, I obliged,” she said.
The trip was the beginning of a love affair with St. Croix and vice versa.
Falu said she made the trip and realized that her father had secretly brought her resume. He had arranged a meeting with Hospital Administrator Elwyn Fairweather at then Charles Harwood Memorial Hospital for job interview.
“I was a daddy’s girl and respected him very much but when I realized what was going on, I kept saying, ‘Wait, I have to check with my husband,’ and ‘Wait, I have two small children,’ but they hired me on the spot and introduced me to the hospital staff and the rest is history,” Falu said.
Falu worked as the chief dietician for years, becoming friends with many of the staff at the time. Her outgoing personality and take-charge attitude endeared her to many, both at work and in the community. She effortlessly blended into the social scene.
Falu told The Daily News she had a great life in Puerto Rico, and was very involved with the community, but moving to St. Croix was the best decision she made.
“I fell in love with the culture, the traditions, the music, the food — everything was so vibrant,” she said. “And I tell you, the first time I saw a Festival j’ouvert, I was in awe. That mix of culture on display with so much energy, I loved it right away.”
She would eventually become president of the Crucian Christmas Festival, reveling in organizing the events that included a Latin Night.
“No halfway friendship”
While Falu gained many friends on St. Croix — and both she and her children loved the island — she said her husband never adjusted. He returned to Puerto Rico and their marriage ended in divorce.
Joseph Olmeda, a local business owner and an icon in the Puerto Rican community, was one of the first friends she met on St. Croix.
“Vera has been my friend for more than 45 years and it is always a pleasure to share how much we have been through over the years,” he said. “I’ve watched her children — Gina and Jose — grow up and we have been involved in so many things together with politics, with the Christmas Festival and with the Puerto Ricans on the islands. It has been a great journey.”
Olmeda praised Falu’s strong personality, adding she is a “born leader and no-nonsense worker, but one of the most loving and loyal friends” one could have.
“When Vera is for you, she is for you, there is no halfway friendship with her. Her love and loyalty cannot be compared,” he said.
Public service
Falu touched the lives of many in the Virgin Islands through public service and community organizations. In 1974, she joined the campaign committee for the gubernatorial team of Cyril E. King and Juan F. Luis. The team was successful and Falu continued working in government through the years. Most recently she served in the Mapp administration, but also served in both the King and Luis administrations. In the V.I. government she served as commissioner of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, deputy commissioner of Planning and Natural Resources, deputy commissioner of Human Services, and director of Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged.
In every role, she said she was loyal, committed, fair and worked to help educate those around her so she could promote from within.
“Titles were never important to me, but I worked hard, shoulder to shoulder with my staff and volunteers and we built strong teams and worked with passion for our community,” she said, adding that one of her biggest accomplishments as DLCA commissioner was creating a one-stop shop for a turnaround of seven days for a business license.
Former Sen. Usie Richards, now a member of the Casino Control Commission, interned with Falu at the then-Harwood Hospital. He lavished praise on her.
“Ms. Falu has always been an excellent health care professional and she has always been involved in the community,” he said. “She did a lot when she was in charge of Crucian Christmas Festival and don’t mind what she says, she loved politics and has always had key roles in various campaigns — even mine.”
Falu’s work will never be forgotten.
“Her efforts and constant push to make our community a better place will be missed,” he said. “She indulges herself in the community in so many organizations it is hard to keep track, it is because she loves it all.
Community service
Falu stayed busy, serving as president of the Crucian Christmas Festival and president of the Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Committee. She was a member of Business and Professional Women, Rotary Club, Board of Elections and the First Constitutional Convention. And she also ran for political office, running unsuccessfully for a Senate seat in 1994.
“Loving, loyal, loud”
Olmeda, with a laugh, said that while Falu is “loving and loyal, she is also loud.”
“Vera loves to scream, when she is happy, she screams, when she is angry, she screams. She has so much energy and passion she cannot control her excitement at times and its contagious,” he said.
In 2012, the V.I. Legislature passed a resolution honoring Falu for her outstanding community contributions.
As Falu prepares to move back to Puerto Rico, she said it was a decision made after a lot of thinking.
“As I’m getting older I want to be closer to my family in Puerto Rico. I’m going to miss St. Croix and the people a lot,” she said. “I’ve made great memories and friends who turned into family here and they will all stay in my heart.”