Claudio Ponce Jr., who was released from prison in December, has been arrested again after police said he lured an elderly man to a remote area on St. Croix where he and an accomplice tied the victim up and stole his truck.
Ponce, 53, of Mon Bijou, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and petit larceny. Unable to post $75,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The victim called 911 at around 12:41 p.m. Thursday and reported that his truck had been stolen, “and he knows the suspect,” according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Officers interviewed the victim, a 74-year-old man, who said he had received a call that morning from Ponce, and “they have been friends for 15 years.”
Ponce asked the victim to pick him up in Judith’s Fancy and drive him to the old Saint Sea Condominiums, where they got out and Ponce led him into an abandoned building. The victim said a black vehicle drove up and a Black male wearing all dark clothing and a hat exited the vehicle.
As the man pointed a knife at the victim, Ponce grabbed the victim’s arms from behind and held them behind his back as the other man tied his hands and feet with zip ties, according to the affidavit.
The elderly man told police “that he was afraid, and he told Mr. Ponce Jr. ‘Please don’t take my truck,’” according to the affidavit. Ponce ignored the man’s pleas and reached into his front right pocket and removed the keys to his truck.
The victim said Ponce then reached into his right rear pocket and took his wallet while the other man held the knife to his chest, “telling him ‘Don’t scream!” as Ponce tried and failed to cover the victim’s mouth with tape, police said. The other man threatened the victim again before he and Ponce fled the abandoned building, leaving the elderly man tied up alone.
The victim said he was able to wriggle an arm free because the zip tie was not tightened, and removed the ties from his feet and left the building. As he exited, he saw the black vehicle and his truck leaving, so he walked toward the entrance to Judith’s Fancy.
A couple approached the victim and drove him back to his home. The man said “he was tired from walking and was afraid to notify the police right away,” according to the affidavit.
Police saw that the victim’s right wrist was red, and the victim showed officers a zip tie on the floor of his home, “which he stated was tied around his wrist,” according to the affidavit.
Police took photographs and collected evidence, and used the “Find My iPhone” app to track the victim’s cellphone to Estate Peter’s Farms, in the bush area near Christiansted Cemetery, according to the affidavit. Police retrieved the phone and alerted other officers to be on the lookout for Ponce and the victim’s truck.
On Friday, the victim told police he was using the OnStar app to track his truck in the area of Mango Lane in Mon Bijou. Police responded and upon locating it found that it displayed a different license plate registered to a GMC Sierra.
Upon interviewing the homeowner — who also owns a bar — police said they were told that Ponce had left the truck with the man as security Thursday because Ponce was unable to pay an $800 bill “after ordering rum and food for everyone at the bar.”
On Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a report from an anonymous caller that Ponce was in an apartment in the Richmond area, and police responded and detained Ponce without incident.
Ponce has a long history of similar offenses, including a 2003 arrest in which police said he admitted breaking into an Estate Prosperity home and stealing items, and was found with a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a burglary in Northside Valley.
In 2012, he was charged in two cases after police said he broke into a cell phone store in Estate La Grande Princesse two nights in a row before being caught with the stolen merchandise at a service station near Sunny Isle.
In 2013, he was arrested and charged with breaking into John Woodson Junior High School by smashing the main office window with a brick, and stealing computers and other equipment.
He pleaded guilty to grand larceny in 2014, and was returned to prison after his parole was revoked in that case.
He was granted parole again in December, according to the Bureau of Corrections.