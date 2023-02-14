This summer, aspiring marine scientists will have the opportunity to explore St. Croix’s coral reefs, thanks to an all-expenses paid scuba diving course.
Black in Marine Science is partnering with The Nature Conservancy to offer the dive immersion program in St. Croix, from May 21 through the 27.
“The closer you can take a look at what’s underwater, the more likely one might be to protect it,” Lisa Terry, diving and boating supervisor with The Nature Conservancy on St. Croix told The Daily News.
The program is designed to introduce students and professionals, 18-years and older, from traditionally excluded backgrounds, to experiences that will allow them to be successfully awarded competitive internships and scholarships in the future.
“As you move through university and your goal is to get into research or conservation, or even more management side, the ability to dive becomes something that is required,” Terry said. “Being able to interact with that environment in a more face to face way, goes a long way in understanding things, and getting inspired to study that area.”
In addition to receiving their open water diving training, participants will have opportunities to observe coral restoration work conducted by The Nature Conservancy, as well as network with staff.
“They can get a feel for what a career in the field might look like,” Terry said.
The course currently has four spots available, but Terry said depending on the interest from local students, the number could be extended to 6.
Terry explained that costs covered during the week-long course will include each participant’s open water diving certification, valued at around $700, equipment such as masks, fins, and snorkels, housing, plane tickets, and food.
A second diving course opportunity will be held in the Bahamas, and Terry said more information should be available in the next few weeks.