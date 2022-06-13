ST. CROIX — The seven graduates of St. Croix Seventh-day Adventist School were greeted with cheers and applause as they made their way down the aisle at Central Seventh-day Adventist Church Multipurpose Center Sunday morning. Members of the junior class made an archway using palm fronds for the graduates to walk under. Their emerald green caps and gowns brightened up the room as they entered and took their places at the front of the center.
Director of Education Gerene Joseph and Pastor Thomas Rose, the school board chairman-designee, were among those extending well wishes to the class for a job well done. Joseph reminded the Rebound and Resilient Class of 2022 that through any obstacles in their life they should remain focused and await the breakthrough. She said God changes sand into pearls, caterpillars into butterflies and coal into diamonds, so he can work in their lives too and create greatness for them.
The commencement speaker for this year’s ceremony was Attorney Andell Brown, a successful defense attorney in South Florida who has provided expert commentary to countless national news programs. Brown spoke to the graduates about the making of a champion. He told graduates that in order to ensure being champions in their lives, they must be persistent and be polite to people they meet on their way.
“You have to maintain that champion mindset and believe in yourself that failure is not an option,” he said. “A champion isn’t someone who never messed up, it’s someone who never gives up no matter how many times they’ve messed up.”
Valedictorian Charles Baptist and Salutatorian Royann Philbert consider themselves best friends. They have been in steady competition for top honors and best grades in all of their classes since Philbert moved to St. Croix from her native St. Martin eight years ago, when they were in the fifth grade. They both say their class was like a family and they were fortunate to have the strong educational and spiritual foundation that they received at the school.
Philbert said she was pleased that she received second honors, since there was only a fraction of a point that separated their grade point averages.
“This is something that we have both been working towards so I am happy,” she said. “My hard work and support from family and friends has paid off.”
Studying with soft classical or jazz music is one of her secrets to preparing for exams and she plans to continue her strategy as she goes on to college in Mexico to study to become a gynecologist.
“That’s important to me, I plan to become more fluent in Spanish and perhaps when I’m finished, I can return to St. Martin and contribute to the health care system there,” she said.
Philbert’s words to rising seniors is to never give up even when life gets difficult.
Baptist agrees that giving up is not an option and no matter how difficult life gets, they should always just try to do their best. He said he has maintained his grades and stayed at the top of his class for his school career and says there is no secret strategy to his success. “Honestly I think it is just natural talent,” he said with a chuckle. “I get the information in class, read it over, then I remember it for my tests and do well, it’s that simple.”
He reminded his fellow graduates to stay focused, believe in themselves, brace for challenges, believe in God’s plan for their life, be compassionate and do not let their success cause them to stray. “Our class has been through a lot with the hurricanes, and the pandemic, the war in Russia and changes in the administration,” he said. “We have been troubled but not distracted, cast down but not destroyed and for that I am grateful.”
Baptist will be attending the University of the Virgin Islands for his first two years of college then plans to transfer to the University of Central Florida to study aeronautics and Air Force engineering. He hopes to land a job working with NASA at the end of his schooling.
The class song was “The Climb” by Miley Cirus with the refrain reminding them that life is not about the destination, but the journey to get there, the people you meet and the things you do.