The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the V.I. Waste Management Authority have reached an agreement intended to fix problems with a sewer line at the Anguilla Wastewater Treatment Plant on St. Croix.
The sewer problem left residents breathing the stench of hydrogen sulfide, and initially went undetected amid similar emissions from Limetree Bay refinery.
“This voluntary compliance and consent agreement is the result of coordination between EPA and the Virgin Islands government to address sewer contamination in St. Croix environmental justice communities already disproportionately affected by the issues,” said Walter Mugdan, acting Regional Administrator for EPA Region 2.
“The government of the Virgin Islands is committed to complying with environmental regulations in order to prevent and address pollution caused by defects in this system of sewerage,” he said.
According to a statement released Thursday, starting in May the “EPA conducted air monitoring, unrelated to” the wastewater treatment plant. As part of this air monitoring effort, EPA detected hydrogen sulfide emissions from manhole covers in a sewer pipe that runs through Renaissance Park on St. Croix and Melvin H. Evans Highway along the Anguilla sewer pipe.”
“The Anguilla sewer pipe, as well as the manhole covers are components of the WWTP Anguilla sanitary sewer system. Hydrogen sulfide is produced during the growth of bacteria under the water line in any sewer pipe,” the release stated. “Additionally, sediment and debris deposited to the bottom of a sewer pipe contribute to the formation of hydrogen sulfide.”
V.I. Waste Management Authority owns and operates the Harold Thompson Sanitary Sewer and Treatment System, also known as the Anguilla Wastewater Treatment Plant, on St. Croix. Sanitary sewer systems are designed to collect wastewater from homes and other buildings and transfer it to the wastewater treatment plant, according to the EPA.
The statement noted that local and federal agencies have agreed to an “Administrative Order by Consent, “which includes an action plan to address certain conditions in one of the sewer lines of the Anguilla Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
The order will “enhance” the Waste Management Authority’s operations and management on the sewer line, “thereby improving the way wastewater flows through the sewer pipe and could reduce hydrogen sulfide odors.”
According to the statement, the EPA, Waste Management, and the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources “have coordinated to determine what steps should be taken to improve the maintenance of the Anguilla sewer pipeline.”
In addition to “a detailed plan of corrective actions that will be implemented to mitigate and address any issues with the Anguilla sewer pipeline,” the Waste Management Authority has agreed to “conduct a comprehensive study of the Anguilla sewer pipeline and report its results to EPA. VIWMA has already started taking some of these corrective actions.”
The EPA further clarified that the consent order “focuses exclusively” on corrective actions to improve conditions in the Anguilla sewer pipe “where the manhole covers from which hydrogen sulfide emissions were detected are located. This Consent Order does not relate to EPA’s work at Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC or Limetree Bay Refining, LLC.”