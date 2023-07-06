The victim of a Tuesday night shooting in Grove Place is in stable condition, and police said the incident is under investigation.

The shooting occurred at around 7:49 p.m., when 911 received a report from the ShotSpotter ballistic detection system, “indicating that 18 shots were fired in the Grove Place near Cozy Corner Bar,” according to information from police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

