The victim of a Tuesday night shooting in Grove Place is in stable condition, and police said the incident is under investigation.
The shooting occurred at around 7:49 p.m., when 911 received a report from the ShotSpotter ballistic detection system, “indicating that 18 shots were fired in the Grove Place near Cozy Corner Bar,” according to information from police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she “was running for cover when the shots began and was inadvertently struck by an unknown vehicle that was trying to drive out of the parking lot.”
The woman sustained minor injuries from the vehicle, and police at the scene were also notified that a gunshot victim was at Luis Hospital.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said, but is in stable condition and receiving treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tipline at 340-778-4950 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
