What could be more deadly than the COVID-19 pandemic?
On May 28, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed a proclamation recognizing June 4 as Gun Violence Awareness Day, and June 1-7 as National Gun Violence Awareness Week. This marked the beginning of a continuous effort undertaken by the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
The sorority’s Social Action Committee spearheaded the signing of the proclamation in the fall of 2020. One of the chapter’s major initiatives is anti-gun violence, and with an increase in gun violence in the territory, the group recognized an urgent need for action.
On June 2, Delta Sigma Theta hosted a roundtable forum on eradicating gun violence in the community. They had almost 50 participants, including those from government agencies, community organizations and concerned citizens.
“The goal of the roundtable was to figure out where the gaps are, and then to create the beginnings of partnerships to close those gaps so we can make an impact,” St. Croix Chapter President Sana Joseph-Smith said.
Forum participants concluded that the three major gaps in reducing gun violence in territory were financing, research, and mentorship.
“As a sorority we will be working on trying to bridge those gaps, and figure out how we can make a tangible effort in reducing the numbers,” Joseph-Smith said.
The group will reconvene in 90 days to check in on action steps outlined during the forum.
Members will also be supporting the offices of Sens. Dwayne DeGraff and Franklyn Johnson with the Cash for Guns event. On St. Croix, the gun buyback occurred on Thursday, and today there will be one on St. Thomas.
In the past, the organization has held mentorship programs for high risk students, but they discovered this was only addressing part of a very complex issue. “It’s an issue that cannot be addressed by the police by themselves. It’s an issue that requires involvement and addressing all aspects of gun violence.
“It’s an issue that requires the entire community to realize that we have to do our part.” Joseph-Smith said.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic deeply influenced how the group began to think about tackling the gun violence issue.
Since March 2020, the territory has reported 28 deaths related to COVID-19. According to Daily News records, in that same time period there have been 57 shooting homicides, nearly double the death rate of COVID-19.
“If we start to address it as a health issue, then we feel we can really start to get the resources and a more permanent solution. That includes counseling for the students and families, conflict resolution, parenting classes, legislation that not only penalizes, but also allows for restorative action behind it,” Joseph-Smith said.
The chapter president also wanted the community to know that this is not only an issue for grieving families affected by gun violence, that everyone must contribute in order to make a difference in the territory.
“We no longer want to just have marches or conversations about it. We want to have true action steps towards the reduction (of gun violence),” Joseph-Smith said.