The St. Croix Superior Court building in Kingshill is closed for a week after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but court operations are continuing remotely.
“It’s not our first time having to manage positive cases, we’ve actually done it several times over in the St. Thomas district, this is just the first time that we’re actually managing a positive case situation in the St. Croix district,” V.I. Court Administrator Regina Petersen said Wednesday. “Our protocols have kicked in. We have our sanitation efforts which have begun yesterday and will continue until the entire facility is cleaned.”
The physical court building is closed to staff and the public through Sept. 15, and Petersen said officials are monitoring the situation in conjunction with the V.I. Health Department and will update the public accordingly.
“We’re still doing our contact tracing, liaising with the Department of Health,” said Chief Human Capital Officer Koya Ottley.
Ottley said there are 130 Superior Court employees working in the St. Croix district and 176 on St. Thomas at four different locations.
The court received notification Monday that a St. Croix staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, and another four individuals received positive tests Wednesday.
“We can say that we haven’t been notified of anyone being hospitalized due to COVID-19,” Petersen said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, eight court staff members have tested positive in the St. Thomas District.
“Those are situations that we’ve managed at different facilities,” Petersen said. “We do have a situation on St. Thomas that we are currently managing with one employee who tested positive following the Thanksgiving holiday, and we have at least, I would say three other employees that are currently out on quarantine based on our contact tracing.”
“Two weeks ago, when the governor came out and asked the employees to stay home, we also followed suit on that,” said Assistant Court Administrator Kevin Williams. “We are continuing to allow a number of our staff to work from home as a precaution.”
Williams said court operations are continuing online, and encourages the public to use the court website to make payments and find other information, or call the St. Thomas court for help at 340-774-6680.
While the St. Croix building is not open, “the court is not closed and I think we’re managing this to the best extent that we can,” Williams said.
Petersen encourages all Virgin Islanders to be vigilant as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the territory.
“Adhering to the social distancing protocols, wearing your mask, sanitizing your hands or handwashing, all of these things are critical — and critical not just when you’re at home, but critical when you’re out in public,” Petersen said.
Previously-scheduled hearings on St. Croix will continue to be heard remotely, and attorneys and the public are advised that filings will continue to be accepted both electronically on the court website, VICourts.org, and at the drop box at the R. H. Amphlett Leader Justice Center.