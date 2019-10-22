Teachers on St. Croix attend the annual TEACH professional development conference, hosted by the St. Croix chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, on Monday at St. Croix Educational Complex High School.
Daily News photos by BRANDY BROOKES
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin speaks to St. Croix’s teachers about dealing with the challenges of public education.
ST. CROIX — The words “resilience” and “determination” were on repeat at the annual TEACH conference Monday, as education leaders pointed out what it takes for teachers to face daily challenges while providing students with a quality education.
“There will always be challenges,” Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin told teachers, adding that many of those challenges have been multiplied by the need to rebuild and repair schools. “Leave those challenges to your union and I, and invest the majority of your time on great teaching,” she said.
