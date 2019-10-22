ST. CROIX — The words “resilience” and “determination” were on repeat at the annual TEACH conference Monday, as education leaders pointed out what it takes for teachers to face daily challenges while providing students with a quality education.

“There will always be challenges,” Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin told teachers, adding that many of those challenges have been multiplied by the need to rebuild and repair schools. “Leave those challenges to your union and I, and invest the majority of your time on great teaching,” she said.

