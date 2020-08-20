A St. Croix teen already facing robbery charges has been arrested again and charged in a second case, according to court records.
Akemoi Simmonds, 19, of Estate Rattan, was arrested in January and charged in connection with an attempted robbery at the KFC restaurant in Sunny Isle on Jan. 7.
He posted 10% cash of a $25,000 bond and was released to the custody of his father, according to court records.
Police subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for a different robbery case and Simmonds turned himself in Friday. He was held in jail until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Simmonds was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Subway shop in Golden Rock, Christiansted, on Dec. 20, and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and discharging or aiming a firearm, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Detectives have been investigating the case for months, and interviewed Subway employees who said the suspect burst into the restaurant with a gun and demanded cash.
In March, investigators received a screenshot of a Facebook conversation in which Simmonds said “I done kill a man” and “is me who rob Champs, Pizza Hut, Subway, Beijing and Superdollar,” according to the fact sheet.
In an interview with police in April, Simmonds denied sending the message and said he “doesn’t remember anything for the month of December” and “that was a long time ago,” according to the fact sheet. Police said one of the Subway employees also identified Simmonds from a photo array as the individual who committed the attempted robbery in December.
Simmonds appeared in court Monday for his advice-of-rights hearing, where his grandmother agreed to post her property to cover his $25,000 bond. Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho said Simmonds may be released to his father’s custody under 24-hour house arrest once the court receives the necessary documents showing the value of the property.