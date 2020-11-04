Just over a year ago, Jayda Coley was in trouble.
Lying in a hospital bed, surrounded by doctors and nurses, the young horse lover, who, on St. Croix, took a swift kick to the face by a stallion, was at risk of never seeing again, let alone ride again.
But today, Jayda, now 13, is describing herself as not only “back to normal,” but an avid horse rider again — and she’s not holding a grudge.
“I’m usually not scared of animals and if I get hurt by them, it’s not really their fault,” she said. “They’re not super aware that they are hurting you. [That horse] was treating me like he would any other horse.”
Jayda should know. She’s been riding for years. But the incident that left her hospitalized could have been much worse, as the kick crushed a part of her sinus cavity and came close to inflicting permanent damage to her brain and eye.
“The eye socket took the brunt of it,” said Jayda’s mother Jennifer Olah, who is also the founder of Cruzan Cowgirls.
After receiving care at Luis Hospital, Jayda was flown to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where she stayed for three days.
While fears of swelling, infections and other complications persisted, Jayda’s recovery proved remarkably successful.
“She’s barely got a scar now,” Olah said. “The doctor said, ‘If you have to get kicked in the face by a horse, she got kicked perfectly.’ ”
Now fully recovered, Jayda stays with her dad in Seattle, where she attends the ninth grade. Come summertime, she’ll usually find her way back to St. Croix, where she resumes her riding.
“I just like being around animals,” she said.
Cruzan Cowgirls, which Olah has run for seven years, uses rescued horses to provide paid beach rides to tourists to help fund operations. Trainees can also learn customer service skills in addition to proper animal care.
While usually a popular attraction for tourists, the COVID-19 pandemic — and the disruption of travel — has dealt it a heavy blow.
“We’re hanging on by a thread,” Olah said. “A lot of other businesses can close or cut costs, but the thing with horses is the expense never goes away. You still have to provide their daily care, their food and their water. That expense never disappears.”
Olah said she foresees just another six months of Cruzan Cowgirls — at best — should conditions continue. While many assume Olah is obligated to take in abused or abandoned horses, the nonprofit receives no government funding and has no official mandate.
For more information on how to help, call 340-690-7433, find Cruzan Cowgirls on Facebook or visit CruzanCowgirls.com, where an online donation link is available.
“We’re one of the best activities you can do during COVID because it lends itself to social distancing very well,” Olah said. “You’re always more than six feet apart on a horse.”