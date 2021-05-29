Two St. Croix teenagers were arrested by warrant Wednesday after police said they stole a victim’s backpack that contained cash.
Officers with the V.I. Police Criminal Investigation and Special Operations Bureaus arrested Omarion Francis, 18, of La Grange at around 6:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
“Shortly afterwards, 19-year-old Luis Navarro of Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion, an alleged co-conspirator, turned himself in to police,” Derima said.
Both were charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property in connection with the theft, which occurred Monday on Benny Benjamin Drive, Derima said.
Police did not specify the amount of cash in the stolen backpack, but the V.I. Code defines grand larceny as taking property worth at least $500 from another person. Unable to post $50,000 bail, Francis and Navarro were jailed until their advice-of-rights hearings Friday before Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said she had stipulated with the prosecutor that both men would be released after signing unsecured bonds in the amount of the bail, meaning they would not have to post cash to be released.
Camacho released the teenagers to relatives who agreed to act as third-party custodians, and ordered them not to commit any additional crimes while they await trial.