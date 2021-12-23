ST. CROIX — For the second year, COVID-19 mandates have impacted the Ten Sleepless Knights Christmas Serenades.
Organizers, however, say they are determined not to allow the quelbe tradition to be sidelined.
In the 1970s, Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights carried their instruments and walked from house to house, spreading Christmas cheer with their scratch band music. The tradition continued until 1992 when some residents complained about the early morning noise. Then, 15 years ago, the tramps resumed with the help of WTJX V.I. Public Television and other supporters.
Ten Sleepless Knight band member Kendall Henry said like they did last year, the band will again spread Christmas cheer throughout the island with serenades beginning just after midnight tonight in Frederiksted and early Christmas morning in Christiansted.
“We were used to stopping at a number of homes in various communities for festivities, food and drinks while the band played, but we can’t encourage those types of gatherings, so we will just keep driving through and let the residents who are following up or who come out enjoy the music along the way,” Henry said.
This year’s serenade will begin in the Ginger Thomas community just after midnight as the band strikes up its scratch band instruments aboard a flatbed truck and snakes out onto Queen Mary Highway heading west. Quelbe will then fill Barren Spot, Bonne Esperance and down through Estate Glynn and Mon Bijou before the serenade comes down Midland Road past Calquohoun, Coble, Upper Love and the back of Estate Grove Place.
In years past, a sizeable group of people would be waiting in Grove to tramp behind the truck and enjoy Crucian delicacies and drinks at the Williams’ residence.
But while the truck will pass the house again this year, COVID protocols won’t allow a stop and the music-powered flatbed will speed back onto Queen Mary Highway and head farther west — past Estate Whim and into Estate Concordia before coming back onto Queen Mary Highway near Campo Rico and then down into Frederiksted town, through La Grange and end back in Concordia.
Christmas morning, the band will take off from Ginger Thomas again just after midnight and move eastward through Ginger Thomas and Strawberry Hill, passing Sion Farm and Anna’s Hope then on through Orange Grove and Golden Rock. They will come through Harborview and Five Corners, into La Grande Princesse and Estate St. John. The serenade truck will then loop back toward Five Corners, through Christiansted Town and Tide Village before heading back to town where the notes will fade away for another year.
Henry said because the truck will not be making stops, they will be able to cover more neighborhoods.
People are still very excited that the band will be coming out, Henry said.
“It is always a very special time for us and for the community,” he said. “People miss Festival, they miss parties, they miss the camaraderie that the serenade and the quelbe tramps would bring, but we have to take the good along with the bad and remember that we have to keep ourselves and our community safe.”
WTJX Chief Executive Officer Tanya Singh said she is hopeful that this is the last year that the Christmas Serenade will be impacted by COVID.
“We allowed a lot of things to fall by the wayside as a result of COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, but serenade is somethings we had to fight for and have to continue,” she said. “COVID is real, so while we are excited to bring this to the community again, we have to do it safely.”
Singh said the band will welcome residents who bring them bottles of coquito, guavaberry rum and other holiday goodies, but reminds individuals to wear masks as they approach the truck.
Henry said the band has adopted the slogan “No Mask, No Mas,” and urges holiday revelers to maintain a safe distance, he said.
V.I. Police Traffic Commander Arthur Joseph, said he is echoing the “no mask, no mas” sentiments and will not hesitate to end the event if even one person does not comply with the mask mandates.
“We are all for having a good time and keeping culture alive, but we are sticking to the mandates,” he said. “We are not risking public health and safety for the culture. Once someone comes out of their home or out of their car to chip on the road they need to wear a mask.”
He said organizers will have masks available for those who don’t have one but blatant refusal will result in the event coming to the end.