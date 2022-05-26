ST. CROIX — The Waste Management Authority has received a $30 million award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin designing the replacement of the St. Croix wastewater system in advance of the obligation for the projected $1.5 billion system-wide replacement.
According to a press release issued Tuesday from the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery, last year FEMA deemed a full replacement of the system the most cost-effective option after evaluating the damages caused in 2017 by Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the deterioration of the facilities due to age which caused frequent sewage overflows and a need for recurring repairs.
“The award provides critical funding to assist the Authority with the procurement of a design firm to engage in proper planning as we begin the arduous process of modernizing the wastewater infrastructure throughout the Territory,” Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. said.
With the funding the authority is now working on soliciting a firm to draft designs. Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien said the step serves as “a critical piece to addressing the One Dig mandate,” which became policy and requires agencies to attempt to dig only once for the installation, repair, or relocation of conduits placed by government agencies.
“The identification of funding to begin design work ensures that the replacement of wastewater lines is included in other infrastructure projects for electrical undergrounding and water line projects already on the drawing board,” Williams-Octalien said.
Though St. Croix will kick off the territory-wide endeavor, the release states the wastewater replacement determinations for St. Thomas and St. John are expected by the end of the year.