A 21-year-old St. Croix woman is the second person arrested in connection with a fraudulent check-cashing ring, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Brittney Nicholas, of Louis E. Brown Villas on St. Croix, was arrested by warrant Tuesday and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, passing forged bills or notes, and grand larceny.
Unable to post $20,000 bail, Nicholas was jailed and appeared in V.I. Superior Court via video conference for her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, where a judge agreed to release her to her mother’s custody.
The affidavit filed by Detective Ruchella Samuel of the Economic Crime Unit identifies three suspects — Nicholas, 38-year-old Kareem Edwards of Estate Cane, and a third person whose name has been redacted because that person has not yet been arrested.
The case began on March 3, 2020, when executives from National Industrial Services filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Unit, according to the affidavit.
A company executive said a manager for Bank of St. Croix reached out on Feb. 27, 2020, in reference to six checks that were deposited on the company’s account, and the executive asked the bank for copies of the checks so she could determine who they’d been made out to.
The company executive reviewed the checks worth between $928 and $1,956 each, which had been made out to Edwards, Nicholas and the third unidentified suspect, and confirmed that none of the three were company employees, according to the affidavit.
The executive also confirmed that the company did not have any account named “Personal Loans Inc,” but the routing number on the checks matched National Industrial Services’ account.
Police tried to interview Edwards but “he never showed,” and detectives said they subpoenaed bank records for Edwards and Nicholas, which included receipts for the fraudulent check deposits, and corresponding withdrawals, according to the affidavit.
The unidentified suspect told police they had responded to a Craigslist ad for personal loans. The person was given two checks to cash, and said when the checks cleared, he met an unknown woman on the Christiansted boardwalk and gave her $1,000 cash “to close the loan.”
Detectives continued trying to contact the suspect, but the person stopped responding after the spring of 2020, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Nicholas in October, and she said an acquaintance asked for her bank account information to deposit a check. She agreed, and told investigators that when $928.31 showed up in her account, “she used the money,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the six checks totaled $9,628.54 were counterfeited, forged and then “online mobile deposited” by Edwards, Nicholas and the third suspect.