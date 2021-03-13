A St. Croix woman is facing murder and conspiracy charges in connection with the shooting death of Ian Benjamin Sr., V.I. Police announced Friday.
Ta’Jhanique Cumberbatch, 22, of Estate Betsy’s Jewel, was arrested at around 8:46 a.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying a firearm openly or concealed during the commission of a crime, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to police.
Unable to post $1 million bail, Cumberbatch was remanded to the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections pending her advice-of-rights hearing Monday. V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said that “Cumberbatch was charged in connection to the March 2 shooting incident at a residence in Estate Carlton that claimed the life of 38-year-old Ian Benjamin Sr.”
Police held a press conference Friday, but said little about the case, and Deputy Chief Sean Santos said investigators are unable to release details about the ongoing investigations.
Police would not say whether they had identified a motive for Benjamin’s murder, or if they believe Cumberbatch had an accomplice.
But the conspiracy charge indicates that at least one other person may have been involved in the crime.
Benjamin is one of 12 homicide victims in the territory so far this year, and Santos said police have “a number of persons of interest regarding the cases,” and said that “our investigations are active and ongoing.”
Anyone with information that can assist with the homicide investigations is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Reward money is available for tips that lead to an arrest, including tips submitted anonymously.