Crucian Kenya Eugene’s first performance came at the tender age of 4, and she hasn’t stopped since.
Her latest single, “Higher,” was released Friday, and she is working on both an EP and a full album, “Color Me Reggae,” to drop sometime in early 2023.
The singer-songwriter, who lives on St. Croix, has performed on the same stage as Morgan Heritage, Rock City and international roots reggae artist Dezarie, who is her older sister. She has been the opening act for artists such as Wyclef Jean, Big Mountain, Bambu Station, Brandy and India Arie, blending her passions for ballads, R&B, lover’s rock and roots reggae into a mix she calls “Heart Music.”
Born and raised on St. Croix, Eugene grew up in a musical family.
“It has been a melting pot of music for me,” she said. “My dad played all kinds of music, country and western, roots, reggae, lover’s rock, R&B and jazz, so there was a little bit of everything being played all the time. His siblings played instruments, and on my mom’s side, they also play a lot of instruments. I wasn’t blessed on the side of being able to play musical instruments, but I can play my vocal cords pretty well.”
Eugene started her career singing for her Head Start class at age 4. When St. Croix musician Tony Roberts heard her sing for an elementary school talent show, he took her under his wing. She performed in restaurants, for governors and at weddings. She also met Roy Vialet, who was in the National Guard with her sister. Vialet arranged for her to sing off-island at the National Guard Family Ball and other National Guard events, stateside weddings, and even for the Senate — all before even entering high school.
After graduating from St. Croix Educational Complex in 2000, she intended to study music at the University of the Virgin Islands, but her father died that year, and she took a year off to lend support to her mother. She started at UVI the next year on St. Thomas, later transferring back to St. Croix. Sickness prevented her from finishing the course. By 2002, Eugene was offered an opportunity to model professionally in New York, but returned home in 2008.
On her return, Eugene began working for a St. Thomas law firm. During that time, she decided to take her musical career to the next professional level and released her first single, “My Joy,” in 2008.
When she became pregnant with twins, her husband, Samuel Joseph, who is also her manager, convinced her to stay home to care for the twins and work on her music.
“For me, my two biggest loves were always ballads, love songs, that real soulful R&B, and I’ve always had a love for roots reggae and lover’s rock,” Eugene said. “I actually started out singing a lot of R&B music, but my very first single, ‘My Joy,’ produced by Dean Pond, was a lover’s rock song.”
After “My Joy,” Eugene released a self-titled EP, featuring a variety of styles. Next came the album “If I Could,” recorded in Florida, including songs produced by, among others, Dean Pond, Glenroy Niles and Raymond Harrigan, all from the Virgin Islands.
Eugene’s next big milestone was the single “Promise Me,” a song close to her heart. “I had written this song for my dad, who had passed away, and also for my first daughter, who also passed away as an infant. That was a really difficult time in life,” she said. “I woke up one morning after having a very vivid dream of my dad and my daughter, and I wrote ‘Promise Me,’ produced by Kardelle President from St. Croix.”
When COVID hit, Eugene was able to get the equipment she needed to create a home studio and continued writing and recording.
When she came back to the islands to visit her husband last year — she had taken the twins stateside before hurricanes Irma and Maria — and saw how the pandemic was affecting mental health in the islands, Eugene collaborated with Dr. Vincentia Paul-Constantin from Beautiful Dreamers to put on a Sounds of Love Concert for Mental Health at Positive Nelson’s Serenity’s Nest, which featured music as well as discussions on dealing with mental health issues. They held one on St. Thomas a couple of months later.
After “Promise Me,” Eugene released “I’m a Liar,” a lover’s rock tune she wrote featuring Revalation da Royal out of Tortola as well as “Always Love You,” another popular lover’s rock song with Jamaican producer Snow Cone and “Inner Light,” featuring her sister Dezarie.
In 2021, Eugene released “Bun It,” which she describes as more of a revolutionary tune that embodies Queen Mary. She called up one of the members of Bambu Station, a roots reggae band, and he sent her some heavy roots music and she “was in heaven. I wrote and wrote, and what I came up with is ‘Bun It.’ Where I was only going to do an EP, I have enough for a whole album now.” The song got airplay on Jet Blue, United Airways and Sirius XM. “Color Me Reggae” will be out in early next year.
“By the time I had done ‘Bun It,’ I was in a place in my life where I wasn’t really doing what I wanted to do,” Eugene said. “Of everything, the one type of music that I can’t help myself, I have to move, is reggae. What if I merged R&B and roots reggae and still also do some of my lover’s rock, marry my passions together and really enjoy the music the way I want to and have fun at the same time?”
Meanwhile, Eugene’s latest single, “Higher,” was released on Friday.
“I happened to be on St. Croix to visit my husband with the children,” she said. “After work, we went to the park in Frederiksted and when we were there, we set the music. I had an opportunity to just sit down and take everything in. It was just so beautiful seeing the families, seeing the men being present in their children’s lives. That was the inspiration for the music. This is like love without condition. My husband was there and we ended up writing that song together. It will be part of an EP I’m working on with producer Bobo Rems.”
For more information, visit kenyaheartmusic.com.