Mary Angelexa Torio, a student at St. George’s Secondary School, won the first place award in the Anegada Lobster Festival Art Competition.
Torio drew a poster capturing the theme of the festival, which is scheduled for Nov. 25-27, on Anegada, according to a news release from the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission, known as BVITB.
She was one of 33 students who participated in the competition, and with her win received $150 cash, a free lobster meal from Sid’s Pomato Point Restaurant, a complete Anegada Lobster Festival swag bag, a BVI Monopoly game set — a social media feature on the BVITB’s social media pages.
Alvera Maduro-Caines, the Junior Minister for Tourism and District 6 Representative, announced the winners Friday and presented Torio and the second and third place winners with their prizes.
According to the statement, the competition is sponsored by the Junior Minister, who invited students, ages 7-12 territorywide, to help the BVITB market the 10th Anegada Lobster Festival by drawing a poster capturing the theme, “Anegada Lobster Festival: from Sea to Shore Explour.”
Jazara Browne, a Lower Elementary student at Century House Montessori, won second place, and Ciara Evans a fifth-grader at the Claudia Creque Educational Centre captured third place. Browne and Evans won cash prizes of $100 and $50, respectively.
“I was pleased with the tremendous response from our students. I am a strong proponent of the youth and thought I should challenge them by involving them in the marketing of one of our major tourism events,” Maduro-Caines said in the prepared statement. “I am impressed with their effort and see why it was difficult to select the winners.”
As part of her win, Torio’s poster will grace the cover of the 10th Anegada Lobster Festival “Flapbook.