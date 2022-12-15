Four years after its founding, St.JanCo, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history, identity, and culture of St. John’s people, has hired its first director. Twenty-two-year-old Lauren Prince, a 2022 University of Virginia graduate, made the move to St. John in October, but her roots on the island extend back generations.
Prince was born in Kentucky and lived most of her life in Virginia, spending a few weeks most summers on island visiting with her grandparents. Her college studies further deepened her connection to St. John. As she worked toward her bachelor’s degree in political theory and gender studies with a minor in global sustainability, Prince completed an 80-page thesis on how race, gender, and colonialism impacted how people could and did respond to the devastating 2017 hurricane season.
“That’s how I met a lot of scholars like [St.JanCo founder and president] Hadiya Sewer, Tiphanie Yanique, and people in the V.I. Studies Collective,” said Prince, who also further connected with family members on St. John through her research.
Upon graduating with her bachelor’s degree earlier this year, Prince decided the time was right for her to make a move to the island.
“I really wanted to reconnect with my roots down here, especially with my grandparents, aunts, and uncles getting older,” she said. “What better time to come down, be with them, and learn from them?”
In addition to working at Bajo El Sol Gallery, Art Bar & Rum Room, Prince was offered the St.JanCo director position by Sewer and the organization’s co-founder and vice president, Kurt Marsh Jr., who decided to create the role as a next step for St.JanCo. Prince said she was familiar with the organization, as she previously attended the Virgin Islands Studies Collective Conference, in which St.JanCo played a supporting role.
“We hired Lauren for the director position because we believe firmly that her congeniality, connection to St. John, intersectional lens, and strong research skills will help the organization to deepen its capacity to help preserve identity, history, and culture on St. John,” said Sewer. “St.JanCo is excited to continue our work as a land rights and cultural heritage preservation NGO. We are excited to have a director whose life’s work and mission align with our commitments to advance environmental justice, racial justice, women’s rights, and decolonization.”
Since its 2018 founding, St.JanCo has partnered with Gilbert Sprauve to host the 1733 commemorative hike, hosted panel discussions and Anansi storytelling events, and most recently, a panel discussion on the 1733 revolution with Holly Norton and Fran Mahon. The group has also taken the helm of the St. John Arts Festival and is working on editing a zine based on the annual event. Prince said St.JanCo expects to bring the arts festival back to its regular format in 2024.
Looking ahead, St.JanCo is in negotiations to have the former Guy H. Benjamin School renovated into a community center, and the organization is working to launch a mural project in which local artists paint scenes around the island that represent and preserve the history of St. Johnians.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming year,” said Prince. “I think there’s been a lot of growth, so we’ll be taking the time to plan out what we really want to do.”
The Guy Benjamin project reflects St.JanCo’s larger goals of acquiring and managing land to support community needs including creating civic spaces as well as affordable housing and establishing a high school on St. John, Prince added.
“This is really a step toward our broader reasons of why St.JanCo came to be, and I’m excited about that,” said the director.
Prince said she’s also working to build community connections through social media and newsletters featuring new content on the reasons behind the organization’s founding and what its goals are.
“It’s almost like a reintroduction to the organization after all the changes and the new people who have come in,” said Prince.
As she grows into her new role, Prince said she is enjoying living full time on St. John for the first time in her life.
“Virginia never felt like home,” she said. “Living on St. John has been more than what I expected. Walking down the street and running into my elders, distant cousins, and friends has been really refreshing, and having the chance to meet and engage with so many new people through working at Bajo has been really, really great.”