Lauren Prince is St.JanCo’s first director.

Four years after its founding, St.JanCo, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history, identity, and culture of St. John’s people, has hired its first director. Twenty-two-year-old Lauren Prince, a 2022 University of Virginia graduate, made the move to St. John in October, but her roots on the island extend back generations.

Prince was born in Kentucky and lived most of her life in Virginia, spending a few weeks most summers on island visiting with her grandparents. Her college studies further deepened her connection to St. John. As she worked toward her bachelor’s degree in political theory and gender studies with a minor in global sustainability, Prince completed an 80-page thesis on how race, gender, and colonialism impacted how people could and did respond to the devastating 2017 hurricane season.