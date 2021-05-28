A man wanted on arson charges in connection with a St. John incident turned himself in Wednesday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Steven A. Haluszka, 57, of Quacco and Zimmerman, turned himself in to police after learning that he was wanted. He was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, Derima said in a news release.
Police began investigating after a fire was reported at around 5:45 a.m. on May 8 at Caravan Auto Parts, located in Pine Peace, Derima said.
“The Virgin Islands Fire Service was able to extinguish the fire before major damage occurred. Haluszka was observed on video surveillance and identified as the individual who caused the fire,” Derima said in the statement.
Police distributed a wanted poster on social media on May 15, and Haluszka turned himself in to police at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Unable to post $35,000 bail, Haluszka was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Haluszka’s criminal history includes only minor brushes with the law, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
He was arrested on driving under the influence of alcohol charges in 2014, but the case was dismissed.
Police cited him on May 5 for driving an uninsured vehicle, and he was fined $250, according to court records.