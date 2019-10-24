Volunteers cleaned up coastlines on St. John last week in honor of Ocean Week, a local observation of the International Coastal Cleanup. Friends of Virgin Islands National Park led a cleanup effort at Drunk Bay on Saturday, above, where about 10 bags of marine debris and plastic water bottles were collected and hauled away. The Virgin Islands Expedition Company cleaned up Hurricane Hole with the help of a Whaler donated by Kids and the Sea. Interesting discoveries in that area included a boat motor with an octopus living inside, a marine battery, a complete boat and refuse from a destroyed home. The octopus was released unharmed.
