st. john brewers

Kevin Chipman, left, and Chirag Vyas, owners of St. John Brewers, toast the opening of their new draft beer bar and retail space in downtown Charlotte Amalie.

 Daily News file photo by ST. JOHN BREWERS

St. John Brewers has applied for tax benefits through the Economic Development Commission, and the cofounders told EDC board members Tuesday that they are excited to shift production and canning back to the Virgin Islands.

“St. John Brewers is one of the truly iconic brands of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said attorney Gregory Ferguson, who appeared via videoconference at Tuesday’s board meeting along with founders Chirag Vyas and Kevin Chipman.

