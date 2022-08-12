St. John Brewers has applied for tax benefits through the Economic Development Commission, and the cofounders told EDC board members Tuesday that they are excited to shift production and canning back to the Virgin Islands.
“St. John Brewers is one of the truly iconic brands of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said attorney Gregory Ferguson, who appeared via videoconference at Tuesday’s board meeting along with founders Chirag Vyas and Kevin Chipman.
“They are now ready to expand their business both in geographic scope and in brand offerings, with the help and support of the Economic Development Commission,” moving from beer to a “consumable” company offering sodas, hot sauces, “and so much more,” Ferguson said.
“The investment for the expansion will be significant,” he added, in terms of not only dollars, but local jobs and marketing for the territory.
Ferguson said the expansion plans involve a “minimum” $1.425 million capital investment, including improvements to the Tap Room location on St. John, build-out of a manufacturing and canning facility on St. Thomas, and build-out of the retail space in Charlotte Amalie.
The company currently has a workforce of 25 residents, and anticipates hiring an additional 10 full-time employees with the expansion on St. Thomas.
Vyas and Chipman said they began home brewing craft beer in small batch buckets after moving to St. John in 2001.
Incorporated in 2004, the brewery has an established location in Mongoose Junction on St. John, and recently opened a retail store on Raadets Gade on St. Thomas.
The product’s popularity exploded to the point where they could not keep up with demand given the small island’s limited manufacturing space and challenging infrastructure, so they outsourced brewing operations first to Maine, then to Florida.
“In the early days from Governor Turnbull and Governor DeJongh and beyond, they all asked us why we won’t participate in the EDC program, and we just weren’t ready at that time,” Vyas said. “We’ve just expanded and grown, and look forward to adding more employees and developing the company the way we designed it years ago, however we didn’t have the resources at the time.”
Chipman said doing more local production means they can use more local vendors, and help grow the local economy.
“Brewing is complex, it’s an art, and a science,” Vyas said. “We would be training all staff on production to include seminars and such, as well as to participate in the newest trends and such.”
Chipman said they’re excited to sell products that are actually made in the Virgin Islands again, and “get Florida off of our cans.”
The first product that will be canned at the Sub Base facility on St. Thomas is root beer, “and we can’t wait to say ‘Made in the Virgin Islands’ on our packaging,” Vyas said.
Vyas said that while the company had been selling beer in a dozen states, the regulations for each state are unique and complex, and the company has scaled back to producing beer in Florida, which is then shipped down to be sold in the Virgin Islands.
“About 85% of our production happens in Florida currently, so we’ll brew up in Florida, it gets put onto 40-foot containers and gets trucked down, and then Bellows on St. Thomas is our distribution company, so they have distribution on St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John,” Chipman said.
While the company has traditionally produced bottled beer, Vyas said the switch to aluminum cans is more cost effective and eco-friendly as the lighter packaging is easier to produce and ship, and the company will be able to recycle cans, leaving less waste in the landfill.
“We think aluminum’s better for the environment. Glass is great, however, without any sort of processing at the landfill for crushing or anything, it ends up in the landfill, but cans can and will be recycled,” Vyas said.
Chipman explained that one of the investments the company plans to make is in equipment that will take what is traditionally waste carbon dioxide and pump it back into the carbonator, “so we’re only using the amount of CO2 that we need and not evacuating an entire tank of CO2.”
Another major problem for businesses in the Virgin Islands was on display throughout Tuesday’s virtual meeting, as Chipman and Vyas and other participants lost power due to V.I. Water and Power Authority rolling blackouts, and had to rejoin the conference.
The EDC is also considering a request from Neltjeberg Bay Enterprises, a consulting and investment firm which has applied to extend its existing certificate for an additional 10 years.
Office Manager Jazmine Grell has been with the company for more than eight years, and said Managing Director Frederick Kopko Jr. and his wife have treated their employees like family throughout the 2017 hurricanes, the pandemic, and personal emergencies like medical complications and bereavement.
Kopko explained to the board his trajectory through jet fuel companies to pharmaceutical investment, and said he wants to ensure the company is a place where employees can make meaningful contributions to investment decisions, and learn to become entrepreneurs.
Kopko said the company’s charitable giving has also exceeded what was required by the EDC, and he intends to continue operating the business and contributing to the local community.
EDC board members praised the success of both companies, and the board will confer at a future decision meeting to consider and vote on the applications.