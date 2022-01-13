The founders of St. John Brewers received enthusiastic praise from the St. Thomas-St. John committee of the Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday, which voted unanimously to approve sign designs for its new retail store on St. Thomas.
Incorporated in 2004, the brewery has an established location in Mongoose Junction on St. John, and is planning to open a store on Raadets Gade.
Founders Chirag Vyas and Kevin Chipman appeared at Tuesday’s videoconference meeting, and Vyas said they expect to open in a week or so.
The location, next door to the Historic Trust Office, has been vacant for at least a year.
Vyas said that “this new location downtown here is going to be an extension of St. John Brewers into St. Thomas, mainly as a gift shop, selling merchandise as well as our product,” and a tasting room where customers can sample the company’s beer and seltzers, sold under the “Love” brand.
Vyas presented the company’s designs for door signs, the size and style of which are strictly regulated in the historic district and were designed with jewelry stores in mind.
Sean Krigger, director of the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office, said there are some signs currently on Main Street that are larger than allowed, and “those violations are being addressed.”
St. John Brewers’ proposed door leaf signs for advertising products conform to the 2.5-inch by 12-inch measurement requirement, and there will be no more than five on each door below a sign with the company’s logo.
Vyas said they looked at the historic district’s restrictions and requirements and made signs that fit the rules.
“It looks like a pretty clean application to me. I commend these gentlemen, they’re doing their due diligence and trying to plan accordingly,” said committee member David Knight Sr.
The business “is welcomed within the district, they have a good track record. And just that they’re here with us today makes me feel confident that they’re going to be good corporate citizens within our district,” Knight added.
The committee unanimously approved the signs, with all seven members present voting in favor of the design.
“We’re proud to have you in the Historic District,” said committee chairwoman Pamela Montegut.
Another application for signage in the Historic District by Savita Chhabria, owner of the store “I Love St. Thomas,” has been repeatedly presented to the committee, but has failed to garner similar enthusiasm from members.
Located at 33 Dronningens Gade on the waterfront, the proposed signage exceeds the size limit and the use of a “heart” symbol in place of “Love” was problematic. So Chhabria and landlord Leroy Smith removed all signs that did not conform with the regulations and said they would rename the building itself “I Love St. Thomas” to allow for larger signs under the rules.
“I don’t want every building in Charlotte Amalie to end up with like, this is the Coors Light building or this is the Lego building,” said Montegut.
“Or the KFC building,” Knight added.
Committee member Akil Petersen commended the store’s owners for opening a new business during the pandemic and said he didn’t mind the name or signs.
“They’ve come to us a third time here guys, let’s be some decent people here and get things moving here,” Petersen said.
Committee member Enrique Rodriguez said applications must conform with the rules.
“We need to make sure that we set the right precedence for this. Pandemic or no pandemic, whatever we decide here is going to affect the future, even long after I’m dead,” Rodriguez said. “So, I kind of agree with our St. Thomas chairwoman that buildings should be named appropriately, and not business names.”
The committee ultimately voted unanimously to approve the existing signs that fall under the regulations so she is not in violation, and Montegut will work with the store owner to develop a complete application that conforms with the Historic District requirements.