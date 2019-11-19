V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, standing, talks to members of the department’s Enforcement Team on St. John. The team, in collaboration with the V.I. Health Department and V.I. Fire Service, has conducted a string of health and safety inspections of businesses on St. John. Page 3
Photo by V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs
A bevy of restaurants, grocery stores and taverns on St. John were recently issued citations as part of a deliberate effort by the Bryan administration to beef up health and safety enforcement on the island.
The inspections, which occurred from Thursday to Saturday, after regular business hours, were conducted by the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs’ Enforcement Team, in collaboration with inspectors from the V.I. Health Department and V.I. Fire Service.
