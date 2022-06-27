ST. JOHN — St. John Celebration 2022 kicked off Sunday with a return to the way things were. For the first time since 2019, vendors lined the Cruz Bay waterfront for food fair, where local juices were on the menu alongside tarts, pates, goat water, oxtail, conch, and so much more.
Enid Doway was honored for her contributions to the St. John Festival pageants and Cool Session Brass performed.
As the sun set on the island of St. John, the sound of music rose thanks to Panorama, held in the evening in Celebration Village.
Five bands performed: Ulla F. Muller Panatics, St. Thomas Junior All Stars, and Yard Vibes, all from St. Thomas, and the Love City Pan Dragons and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s Parish in Paradise band, both from St. John.
Yisrael’s New Generation Moko Jumbies paraded through the Village and performed to the sounds of steel pan.
Activities continue Thursday with the opening of Celebration Village beginning at 6 p.m.