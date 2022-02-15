The Rev. Anthony Abraham, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, says the territory is facing a serious problem: homelessness.
“Some people are just a paycheck away from being homeless, and in recent months of counseling, a lot of people are really struggling,” Abraham said.
Abraham, who has served the church for the last 10 years, remembers a specific man bound to a wheelchair living out on the streets in early 2020.
“I opened the parish hall to let him sleep,” Abraham said.
The incident prompted him to speak to his parish about the need for a homeless shelter on St. John, and after mass the first donor offered to pay rent on a vacation home for the first year. Another donor provided all the furnishings for the home.
“When we finished the building we are renting now, it was so fine and well done that when they got there, they were shocked,” Abraham said of the individuals they were assisting. “I’ve never met a group of men that are so grateful, they say thank you so often.”
Abraham noted that the parish has a long-standing tradition of helping those in need, as it runs a soup kitchen with the help of Catholic Charities, donates gifts at Christmas and serves meals at Thanksgiving.
“St. John is special, the people are very kind,” Abraham said. “All I do is mention a need, and people will donate whatever is needed.”
The church currently houses five men and two women at the rental home, but Abraham said there are still more people in line looking for a place to stay.
“A young man in his late 20s who was just out of prison, he has nowhere to go, and came to us, but the shelter was full,” Abraham said. “A young man that we had helped in the shelter previously, opened up his home, so he’s staying with him now.”
To further expand their efforts, Abraham testified before the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month about leasing land that will be used to build a new shelter in Cruz Bay — the first of it’s kind on the island.
The building is slated to have five bedrooms that will be open for transitional housing, a shower, space for gently used clothing and a soup kitchen.
“If for some reason, a family loses their home, this new building will be able to accommodate them,” Abraham said.
The new structure will also allow the church to save money as the parish will no longer need to pay rent, Abraham said.
Soon, the church will submit architectural drawings to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources for approval and then construction can begin, which Abraham estimates will be completed some time this year.
“My hope is to help people when they are in need, to get them back into society, and to feel that sense of worth,” Abraham said.
