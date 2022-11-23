No one has to go hungry on St. John thanks to the efforts of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church. With the help of Catholic Charities, OLMC feeds an estimated 70 people per day from its Cruz Bay home base and its Coral Bay property.
The program has grown since Father Anthony Abraham’s arrival at the church about a decade ago, said OLMC Administrative Assistant Simonia Dagou.
“We were doing meal distributions on Fridays, then that expanded to Mondays and Fridays,” said Dagou. “After the hurricanes, Catholic Charities took it over and they went full-time with breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.”
As the program expanded, the need slightly decreased, said Dagou. OLMC used to feed more than 100 people a day, a number that’s gone down by about 30%.
“Somebody might be working but they can’t afford a plate of food that day,” said Dagou. “We don’t turn anybody away. We try to serve the homeless people first and anybody who’s less fortunate.”
The Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church works to fill the gaps, serving Saturday morning breakfast and lunch every other Sunday. The church’s Community Services Leader, Annette Small, said between 25 and 30 people are served by this outreach.
“We hit the streets to find those who we distribute meals to,” said Small. “We have a good collaboration going with the Catholic Church to make sure everyone’s needs are met.”
The Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church ended their Thanksgiving meal service, as OLMC fully fills that need, said Small.
“We started our Thanksgiving luncheon more than 20 years ago with the homeless and less fortunate, and it has grown so much,” said Dagou. “Anyone can come in and have a meal, prepared and ready to eat. We have your basics — turkey, ham, chicken, fish, rice, stuffing, vegetables.”
The Westin St. John has donated turkeys to OLMC’s Thanksgiving luncheon for many years, and in the last few years the resort started donating the entire meal. Volunteers pitch in to cook the food donated by the Westin.
“Anyone is welcome to volunteer if they want to,” said Dagou. “We normally start with setup about 10 or 11 a.m., then continue until the food is gone around 3 p.m.”
OLMC’s Thanksgiving luncheon is served in the form of prepared to-go meals.
Small shared how the Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church helps those whose needs go beyond hunger. The church offers shower and laundry services, and will help connect people to other services they may need.
“We try to fill the role of advocates if necessary,” Small said. “We can make referrals to different agencies when assistance is needed. We can help people who need to go back to their families in the states, or people who may want to go to rehab. A lot of people are struggling emotionally, or with addictions, and we can provide them with advocacy support.”
Outside of its feeding initiative, OLMC also allows those in need to come in for a shower, including provided toiletries, and a change of clothes. The days and times that showers are available, generally Monday through Friday, are posted at the church.
Both churches rely on donations of food and funding. OLMC accepts uncooked perishable and nonperishable foods, including frozen items, that are not expired. To donate food, contact Catholic Charities Case Manager Digna Doway at 340-775-0969. To help fund OLMC’s feeding efforts, mail a check made out to the church with “soup kitchen” in the memo line to P.O. Box 241, St. John, V.I. 00831.
The Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church also accepts nonperishable food items. The church hosts food box distribution events throughout the year, and Small said she’s hoping her church can do a distribution again around Christmas time — if enough food donations are received. To donate, call 508-615-9145 or email asmall23@msn.com.