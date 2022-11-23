No one has to go hungry on St. John thanks to the efforts of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church. With the help of Catholic Charities, OLMC feeds an estimated 70 people per day from its Cruz Bay home base and its Coral Bay property.

The program has grown since Father Anthony Abraham’s arrival at the church about a decade ago, said OLMC Administrative Assistant Simonia Dagou.