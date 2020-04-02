Coronavirus is officially on St. John, with two confirmed cases announced within the last week. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has extended the stay at home order through April 30. Here is an update on how St. John businesses, schools, and organizations are working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Educational enrichment:
A text-based family engagement curriculum is available for free via the Ready4K program launched by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. A text message is sent every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with tips on promoting children’s development. To enroll, text the code CFVI to 70138. Enrollment is free.
Transportation
The St. Thomas-St. John ferries are operating on a reduced schedule. Ferries depart Cruz Bay at 6, 7, 9, and 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 p.m. Ferries depart Red Hook at 6:30, 8, and 10 a.m., noon, and 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m.
The St. Thomas-St. John car barge companies are operational and have published modified ferry schedules.
VITRAN has temporarily suspended fixed route services.
Waste Management
The Susannaberg transfer station is operating on reduced hours, open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Banking
FirstBank at The Marketplace is now open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Food distribution
Education Department: Breakfast and lunch is being distributed at locations across St. John as follows. Food service workers will place packaged meals on a table for pick-up, and a distance of 6 feet should be maintained between those picking up meals.
Pine Peace basketball court: Breakfast 7:20-7:30 a.m.; lunch 10:28-10:40 a.m.
Bellevue: Breakfast 7:40-7:50 a.m.; lunch 10:50-11:12 a.m.
Julius E. Sprauve School: Breakfast 8-9 a.m.; lunch noon-1 p.m.
George Simmons Terrace: Breakfast 8-8:10 a.m.; lunch 11:21-11:30 a.m.
Coral Bay Fire Station: Breakfast 8:30-8:40 a.m.; lunch 11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Calabash Boom: Breakfast 8:50-9:15 a.m.; lunch 12:20-12:40 p.m.
Gifft Hill School: The island’s private school has partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide snacks to all children age 17 and under in St. John. Snacks may be picked up at the school’s upper campus or at Pickles in Paradise in Coral Bay every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Those picking up food should remain in their vehicle; anyone who exits their vehicle will not be served.
Government agencies
Bureau of Motor Vehicles: Closed until April 6. Driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations will be extended for 60 days. The BMV will waive the requirement for inspection for any customer who renews their vehicle registration online at www.bmv.vi.gov.
Unemployment claims can be mailed to VIDOL, Unemployment Insurance Agency, P.O. Box 303159, St. Thomas, VI 00803. A locked drop box is available near the Department of Human Services in Cruz Bay, where residents can place their forms and necessary documentation.
Bars & restaurants
Per Bryan’s order, all bars are closed and restaurants may be open for carry-out only. The following restaurants are open for carry-out:
• 1864 The Restaurant
• Cruz Bay Landing
• Dave & Jerry’s
• Extra Virgin Bistro
• The Longboard
• Miss Lucy’s
• North Shore Deli
• Oasis
• Sam & Jack’s Deli: offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner boxes with supplies for each meal for those who would like to avoid the grocery stores. Find them on Facebook or call 340-714-3354.
• Skinny Legs
Other businesses/events
St. John Historical Society: Fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, postponed to Nov. 21
Canines, Cats, & Critters: Offering curbside service for medicine, food, and appointments. Doggie daycare is on hold and boarding will be for emergencies only.
Love City Pan Dragons: Practices cancelled until further notice
Starfish Market: Special seniors-only shopping hours for those 60 and older, daily from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Starfish is operating on reduced hours, open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ubaldina F. Simmons Post Office: Only two customers permitted in the retail lobby at once
Paradise Lumber: open only for the purchase of essential supplies
St. John Hardware: Open only for emergency needs
Connections Cruz Bay: Open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Customers are asked to call 340-776-6922 to see if mail has arrived before entering the business.
St. John Biz Center: Open for mail services from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
St. John Eco Station: Virucidal spray disinfectant is being given away at no cost, limited to one vial of concentrate per household, daily at the Eco Station’s Lumberyard location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coral Bay Organic Gardens: Open for the sale of fresh, locally grown produce Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and limited hours on weekends.
