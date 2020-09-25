The St. John Committee of the Coastal Zone Management Commission has unanimously denied permit approval for a 120-foot floating bar and restaurant proposed by Cowgirl Bebop.
Commission members voted 3-0 not to allow the major coastal zone permit, which was requesting a permanent mooring for the main barge in Pillsbury Sound between Mingo and Grass cays, as well as eight associated moorings for guest vessels.
While the concept is “somewhat appealing,” said commissioner Rafe Boulon, “nothing presented to the committee for review has alleviated my concerns that the proposed location is inappropriate.”
The area’s wind, waves, and currents “makes this location unsuitable,” Boulon said, echoing many residents who expressed concerns about the proposal at previous public hearings.
Wednesday’s decision meeting did not include opportunity for public comment, but representatives for Cowgirl Bebop had a chance to briefly address the committee.
Attorney Alex Golubitsky said they had responded to concerns raised at a public hearing in July, and “we’re dedicated to creating a safe and fun environment and we hope that the commission sees it that way.”
Consultant Amy Dempsey of Bioimpact said the barge “is a very large vessel” that could withstand adverse weather conditions, and the most important factor “was to find a site where we would not be impacting coral, where we would not be impacting seagrass” by shading.
Attorney Adriane Dudley appealed to the desire for economic growth, and said the business would create between 30 to 40 new jobs “in this time of COVID when the economy is almost at a standstill and people, young people especially, are desperate for employment.”
CZM Director Marlon Hibbert said staff had reviewed the project and recommended that it be approved, as “it is anticipated that the project can operate with minimal disruption to natural resources.”
But commissioners said they believe the project is not a good fit for the area. The economic impact “though substantial, does not outweigh the environmental and safety concerns,” said commissioner John Brion Morrisette. Grass Cay is a wildlife sanctuary, Mingo is a turtle nesting site, and “the currents, the tides, the waves, the swells, make this an extremely dangerous and unsuitable area for this activity.”
Despite the CZM staff recommendation, “the CZM committee members do not feel that the mitigation measures can safely contain the damage and the risks posed by this project in that location,” Morrisette said, and while the main barge itself may not be at risk of capsizing in high swell, “you’re going to be attracting a lot of smaller boats.”
“Partying on the ocean right now, it’s a new fad,” said Committee Chairman Andrew Penn.
The proposed mooring site is in a particularly “pristine” area that must be protected for future generations, and “furthermore, we have a restaurant right across the way at Lovango,” Penn said. “We cannot take advantage of the calls for economic benefit to damage our most fragile resources.” Golubitsky responded to the decision in a statement on behalf of Cowgirl Bebop on Thursday evening.
“Of course, we understand that the Commissioners are personally against the location, but we were hoping that they would appreciate the benefits to the territory’s economic growth, especially during these difficult financial times,” Golubitsky wrote.
“We stand by our word that our venue will be safe and environmentally sound. Furthermore, we are not sure if tonight’s vote is enforceable due a number of parliamentary errors committed. Our team remains hopeful that we will be in the position to offer this product which will serve to continue to enhance our islands as a pristine destination.”