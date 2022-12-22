catholic church

A rendering of St. Therese Chapel, which will serve also serve as a single family dwelling, community center and a Catholic Charities center in Coral Bay, St. John.

 Photo by BAREFOOT DESIGN GROUP

The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee approved two permits Tuesday in a virtual decision meeting.

During construction of a two-story, four-bedroom apartment building at 1K Estate Contant, Alton and Lynthia Phillip decided to apply for a third floor to include two more units, triggering the requirement of a major CZM permit. Alton Phillip said during a Dec. 1 public hearing that he owns an eight-unit building on St. Thomas, which he operates as long-term rentals, and he pledged his St. John project will be long-term rentals as well.