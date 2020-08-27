A rare flower native to St. John could receive formal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the marrón bacora as endangered “and identified 2,549 acres of potential critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act,” according to a news release from the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity. The flowering shrub is found only in dry forests on St. John, and “the plant is threatened by sprawl development and the climate crisis.
“This magnificent plant, once thought to be extinct, has a fighting chance at survival now,” Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement. “Endangered Species Act protection will help this Virgin Islands beauty not just survive, but thrive.”
The proposal came after the nonprofit brought litigation “that resulted in a binding commitment by the Service to determine whether protections should be provided. The agency published a positive 12-month finding for the marrón bacora in 2011, but found that even though federal protections were warranted, they were precluded due to other priorities. The plant was then put on a waiting list,” according to the news release.
Marrón bacora, Latin name Solanum conocarpum, “is a flowering shrub of the tomato family that can grow to be over nine feet high,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It was first described in 1813 but little is known about the shrub, which was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered on St. John in 1992. Of the seven existing, known populations on St. John, all but one is located within the boundary of the National Park, and there is one population on Tortola, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The plant was first petitioned for listing in 1996 and after more than a dozen years of stalling and two Center lawsuits, the Service in 2009 finally set a timeline for protecting the plant,” according to the news release from the Center for Biological Diversity. “Unfortunately, that resulted in a finding that the agency would indefinitely postpone protection, which forced the Center to go back to court again,” prompting the proposed protections.
Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated St. John in 2017, and “the proposed listing rule found that the climate crisis is predicted to increase tropical storm frequency and intensity and cause severe droughts. The proposed rule also found that the plant’s habitat is vulnerable to modification due to urban development,” according to the news release.
The Fish and Wildlife Service has also identified another potential threat to the plant’s survival, fruit-eating “feral animals like white-tailed deer, goats, pigs and donkeys.”