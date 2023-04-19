Makeda Dawson

Makeda Dawson, of St. John, was inspired to create the Love City Flying Club after looking back on her own journey to become a pilot.

 Photo provided by MAKEDA DAWSON

St. John native Makeda Dawson’s path to becoming a commercial pilot has been fraught with starts and stops, and a whole lot of expenses. She’s hoping to give a leg up to the next generation of St. John high schoolers with the newly established Love City Flying Club, a collaboration between Dawson, Society 340, and St. John pilot Justin Bartosh. The program launches May 6 with a one-day workshop and reception.

Dawson, a 2015 graduate of Gifft Hill School, said her obsession with planes began at a very young age.