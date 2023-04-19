St. John native Makeda Dawson’s path to becoming a commercial pilot has been fraught with starts and stops, and a whole lot of expenses. She’s hoping to give a leg up to the next generation of St. John high schoolers with the newly established Love City Flying Club, a collaboration between Dawson, Society 340, and St. John pilot Justin Bartosh. The program launches May 6 with a one-day workshop and reception.
Dawson, a 2015 graduate of Gifft Hill School, said her obsession with planes began at a very young age.
“I traveled a lot with my grandma from when I was very little,” said Dawson. “I remember on one of my first trips being in the Charlotte airport at night time, and it was so pretty. I was mesmerized. I caught the bug and eventually realized I wanted to do this flying thing. I became obsessed with airplanes.”
Dawson decided by eighth grade that she wanted to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“Every time we went to a college fair, I’d go to the Embry-Riddle table, then in 12th grade I applied and got accepted,” she said. “It was my top choice.”
Dawson began pursuing her bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science in 2015. Just a few weeks into her college career, Dawson went on a discovery flight — a student’s first experience with taking the controls during flight — an experience she said solidified her career choice.
“I was like, ‘Oh, this is definitely what I want to do,’” she said.
Her first license, a Private Pilot Certificate, came at a cost of around $23,000, not including college tuition costs. Dawson completed her first solo flight in February 2016 and began working toward her Instrument Rating in May 2017.
“Then IrMaria happened and it was a little difficult trying to get funding from my parents, but I did eventually finish that rating in the fall of 2018,” said Dawson.
As she pursued the next step in becoming a commercial pilot — her Commercial Pilot Certificate — Dawson hit a financial roadblock and had to return to St. John to work. She went on to complete an internship at Procter & Gamble’s Global Flight Operations, and was three months into an internship with Delta Airlines Flight Operations when the pandemic cut that internship short. Dawson moved to Orlando, Fla., where her mom resided, and worked at a restaurant there right next to the Orlando International Airport.
“It was nice to see the planes every day while working at the restaurant,” said Dawson. “It kept me motivated.”
She finally earned enough to finish her Commercial Pilot Certificate and graduated from Embry-Riddle with her bachelor’s degree in 2021. Today, Dawson works as a flight instructor at Embry-Riddle, building up her flight hours with the ultimate goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot. She’s also involved in cadet programs with both JetBlue and Republic Airways. With five certificates to her name, Dawson has just two remaining—the Multi-Engine Rating and the Airline Transport Pilot Certification — before she can achieve her career goal.
Dawson said she was inspired to create the Love City Flying Club after looking back on her own journey.
“St. Thomas has an aviation school and St. Croix has an aviation program, but St. John doesn’t have any of that,” said Dawson. “I love doing aviation outreach and being able to inspire kids to go down this path. You don’t see a lot of black pilots and you don’t see a lot of black female pilots, so it can be hard to see yourself in that role. Being able to go back home and be a face for them and show them that being a pilot is an option is very rewarding.”
Commercial airline pilot is one of the highest-earning careers and offers the opportunity to travel the world for free, but the journey to get there can cost upwards of $100,000.
“I want to help provide a foundation, give the kids a taste of what aviation is and educate them on career paths,” said Dawson.
The May 6 workshop will include a trip to King Airport on St. Thomas, during which Dawson will deliver a brief introduction to aviation-related topics including aerodynamics, the principles of flight, and weather.
Students will also go on a discovery flight, which Dawson describes as a make-or-break moment that solidifies whether a student wants to pursue a career in aviation. The day will culminate with a 3:30 p.m. reception at Meada’s Plaza that is open to everyone who’s interested in learning about the Love City Flying Club. St. John high schoolers will then have the opportunity to apply to begin flight training.
Two applicants will be selected to earn their Private Pilot Certificate — which cost Dawson’s family more than $20,000 — at no cost thanks to funding by Bartosh and Society 340. Students interested in attending the free May 6 workshop must register by Saturday at https://lcfc5-6.eventbrite.com.
“A lot of people ask if I’m scared to fly and I want them to know that it’s fun,” said Dawson. “Yes, it’s been a long, very hard journey, and it takes a lot of determination to get through, but seeing the views from an airplane and being paid to do it is very fun.”