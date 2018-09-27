St. John Ice owner Alan Johnson isn’t going to let tough times freeze him out of business, but he’s going to need some help to get back on his feet. Johnson and his business have faced one difficulty after another since Irma hit the island. The ice and water he provided to residents in the days after the storm came at a cost.
“We kept the business running at a loss because of the amount of diesel we needed to keep the generator running,” Johnson said. “I felt it was important to keep everything going, to keep as many people employed as I could. I ran my generator 24/7 for five months.”
St. John Ice has been located in the Lumberyard since 1992, but the Cruz Bay shopping complex was slated for demolition after Irma heavily damaged the buildings. Johnson was allowed to continue running his business there until Aug. 6, when the demolition contractor told him it was time to go.
The Lumberyard’s owner, Legacy Development, promised Johnson he would be able to move his business back in, but nearly two months later, he’s whittled his business down, operating off the Lumberyard premises in an effort to keep supplying ice and water for the island’s construction crews.
“The fact of the matter is, on the two days after I moved out of the Lumberyard and wasn’t up and running, the contractors had to give their guys money to go to the grocery stores to buy ice and water,” Johnson said.
Prior to the storm, St. John Ice supplied bagged ice to nearly every grocery store on the island, and they refilled drinking water jugs for residents. The business is well-known for its willingness to donate ice to events hosted by the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park, the St. John Animal Care Center, and the Love City Pan Dragons, and they’ve supplied water for free to EMS crews and the Julius E. Sprauve School. Johnson makes an effort to hire local young adults, and speaks fondly of seeing his former employees rise up the ranks.
“I get a lot of satisfaction when they come back to visit and tell me how they’re working as a refrigeration mechanic, or a Toyota mechanic,” Johnson said. “I do believe businesses need to be more community minded.”
Johnson, who grew up on St. Thomas, admits that running an ice and water business is not where he imagined life would take him. In the mid-70s, after sailing down island, he decided to move to St. John, where he worked at the Caneel Bay Resort and built boats as a hobby. In an attempt to help out his brother, who was heading down the wrong path at the time, Johnson connected his brother with one of his friends, and together the duo built an ice machine. St. John Ice opened in 1983 under the old Fish Trap restaurant. Johnson’s desire to help, which could be credited as the inspiration behind St. John Ice, has been a hallmark of the business over the decades.
“He is one of our most consistently involved and supportive businesses,” said longtime resident Bonny Corbeil. “His donations to island fundraisers require hard labor, work, cost, and manpower, yet Alan has always responded with, ‘Yes, I’ll help.’ His commitment to this community has gone on for decades.”
Facing a financial crunch and with a long road ahead of him to get the business reestablished in the Lumberyard, Johnson will need financial help to get St. John Ice back up and running at its prior level. When moving out of the Lumberyard, he realized just how old some of his equipment was, and he’s hoping to invest in a stronger infrastructure.
“I’m hoping to get some interest-free loans or even donations,” Johnson said. “New equipment is not cheap, but I want to create a really good infrastructure for St. John, because when the ports shut down after a hurricane, we’re truly an island. If we can’t produce our own ice and water locally, we’re in trouble. I guess I just refuse to give up.”
Johnson is in the process of setting up a fundraising outlet to receive donations. Those interested in helping can reach him at stjohniceco@gmail.com.
